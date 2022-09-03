1965 Ford Thunderbird Is a Super-Solid Barn Find, Starts, Runs, Drives, and Survives

The 1965 Thunderbird was part of the fourth-generation series (produced between 1964 and 1966), and it could be had as standard with the already-famous 390 (6.4-liter) V8 engine that was now rated at 300 horsepower.
This generation, however, also offered more powerful options in the form of 428 (7.0-liter) V8s, this time with the power rating increased to 345 horsepower.
19564 was the best model year for this T-Bird generation, as Ford ended up producing close to 92,500 units. The sales then went down significantly a year later to about 75,000 cars before declining even more to 69,000 units in 1966.
This classic 1965 Thunderbird that eBay seller dotwkg claims they’ve discovered in a barn is a testament to the fourth generation, and the most surprising thing about it is the current condition.
While the car clearly requires a full restoration, it still comes in a rather solid shape, with the rust not representing a major concern this time. The metal is therefore in very good condition, though a repaint is going to be required, as the current finish does show its age already.
The seller explains that the 390 under the hood starts, runs, and drives properly, though you shouldn’t consider the car road-worthy because the starter remains engaged. But on the other hand, this shouldn’t be too difficult to fix anyway, and given everything is still there, preparing the T-Bird for the road shouldn’t require anything else than minor TLC.
The good news is the car seems to be coming at a fair price, as the seller is willing to let it go for $4,400. What’s more, they have also enabled the Make Offer option, which means that interested customers should contact the seller with other offers, and who knows, maybe they end up getting their hands on this beautiful barn find.
