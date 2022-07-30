Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe Looks Almost Brand New, Will Transport You to 1990

Moving away from the beaten path can be a lot of fun. After all, each of us has a different personality. So it's no wonder that we want to express them through our taste in music, bikes, cars, and other life choices that we make. With that in mind, you don't always have to drive a top-tier car to get respect from the community. Going down the underdog route can be equally as good, and it might even be cheaper.
If someone mentioned that they had recently purchased a Ford coupe, you'd probably think about the Mustang right away. But that's not necessarily the case with every two-door Ford out there. The Ford Thunderbird has a history of almost half of century behind it.
It was introduced in 1954 and by the end of production in 2005, the Blue Oval had built 11 different generations of this model. And we've just come across a 1990 version that looks as if it just left the dealership the other day.
This Thunderbird Super Coupe has been in the same family for over 30 years, and it seems that it was driven by a lady all this time. That means that this is a bone stock vehicle and one that has been well taken care of at that.
It's no wonder that it feels like a genuine time capsule, as it has only been driven for 21,000 miles (33,796 km) since new. As you'd expect from a Super Coupe, it's packing a 3.8-liter, supercharged V6 engine that was factory rated at 210 horsepower and 315 lb-ft (427 Nm) of torque.
That might not be very impressive for a car that weighs just over 3,500 lbs (1,587 kg), but you aren't going to buy this to win any races at the drag strip. Instead, you can just enjoy cruising along to the sound of "Another Day in Paradise" by Phil Collins, while showing off your pristine Vermillion Red paint job.
The seller, nickyp71, seems to have 100% positive feedback on eBay. The auction for this car will come to an end on the 31st of July at 6 PM PDT, and the highest bid at this moment stands at just $7,769. If you can get this thing for less than $10K, that sounds like a real bargain to us!
