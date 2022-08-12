Supercharged Acura NSX Whines All the Way to Its Top Speed, VTEC's Still There

The first-generation NSX is getting old enough to be a retro vehicle these days, but that does not stop it from being cool. Instead, you might even say it makes it even cooler. The first version of the NSX came with pop-up headlights, and it had a naturally aspirated V6 with VTEC.
Well, one of the people who owned this example of an Acura NSX decided to spice things up and installed a supercharger. The boosted motor still has its VTEC in check, while also having a pleasant supercharger whine as it goes up the rev range, all the way to its redline.
When an NSX like this one was new, it could have topped out at 168 mph (270 kph), while its 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) time would be respectable even today, with 5.9 seconds. Its 3.0-liter V6 motor developed 270 horsepower and 210 lb.-ft (285 Nm) of torque.
After the addition of the supercharger kit, along with the accompanying modifications, the V6 now develops a claimed 400 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb.-ft) of torque.
While the values above place it close to current modified hot hatch standards, instead of an all-out supercar, that does not stop the aging NSX from being quick. Instead, it looks as if it has not aged too many days, and those that have passed have made it better.
Some purists might say that adding a supercharger kit on what is Honda's first supercar as being a mistake. On the other hand, unless it is the first or the last of its kind, which it is not, and the modifications are done in a way to enhance what the vehicle is best at doing, or strengthen some of its weaknesses, it should not be considered as a downside.
Instead, go ahead and watch this NSX as it accelerates through the gears, listen to it, and go ahead and say that you would want it to be slower, with less power, just for the sake of keeping it original, in hope that you might sell it for a profit later. Some of you might say this, but once the work has been done, it would be a shame not to enjoy it, right?
When an NSX like this one was new, it could have topped out at 168 mph (270 kph), while its 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) time would be respectable even today, with 5.9 seconds. Its 3.0-liter V6 motor developed 270 horsepower and 210 lb.-ft (285 Nm) of torque.
After the addition of the supercharger kit, along with the accompanying modifications, the V6 now develops a claimed 400 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb.-ft) of torque.
While the values above place it close to current modified hot hatch standards, instead of an all-out supercar, that does not stop the aging NSX from being quick. Instead, it looks as if it has not aged too many days, and those that have passed have made it better.
Some purists might say that adding a supercharger kit on what is Honda's first supercar as being a mistake. On the other hand, unless it is the first or the last of its kind, which it is not, and the modifications are done in a way to enhance what the vehicle is best at doing, or strengthen some of its weaknesses, it should not be considered as a downside.
Instead, go ahead and watch this NSX as it accelerates through the gears, listen to it, and go ahead and say that you would want it to be slower, with less power, just for the sake of keeping it original, in hope that you might sell it for a profit later. Some of you might say this, but once the work has been done, it would be a shame not to enjoy it, right?