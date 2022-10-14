2024 Chevy Impala SS Rebirth Has a Cadillac CT6 Secret, Possibly Even a ZL1 Riddle

Passenger cars are feeling the brunt of the crossover, SUV, and truck assault, and no segment has been spared of at least a few casualties.
General Motors, for example, has ditched some of its most iconic nameplates these past couple of years and is not interested – at least not in North America – in looking back at big sedans like the Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac CT6. And the reason we are mentioning these two (in particular) is quite simple. And a little bit digital, as well.
Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has recently decided to take a full break from his CGI Sport, Dually HD, or plain luxury pickup truck shenanigans. Now he is back focusing on a bit of digital passenger car play. First, he catered to the world of classic car enthusiasts with a fast behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded second below) for a Pontiac Trans Am Ram Air muscle station wagon.
Then, he also gave his contemporary full-size sedan fans what (at least) some of them have asked for. But, first, a little background. This pixel master loves all vintage cars in general and has a knack for GM products, in particular. As such, he imaginatively revived many long-gone or forgotten nameplates. One of his favorites is also the legendary Chevy Impala.
And among the various new digital leases of life for America’s large sedan, there was also a cool attempt at reviving the iconic Chevy Impala SS with more than a little help from Cadillac’s CT6 land yacht and some Chevy Camaro ZL1 DNA. While we loved that digital impersonation, it seems that some of the channel’s followers thought it less than plucky, to put it mildly.
So, now the CGI expert has returned to his Cadillac CT6 x Camaro ZL1 digital mashup and gave it a proper Impala facelift. Frankly, just like the author also said in the description, “the Camaro-inspired front works better in my opinion.” So, what do you think?
