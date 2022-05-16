Chevy Malibu ZL1 Is a Dream Street Runner, Also Has a Caddy CT5-V Blackwing Secret

After a long string of utterly cool, “regular” single or extended cab pickup truck impersonations, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, finally switches CGI-brushed pages back to passenger cars. And he sure hits us with something neat from GM.
One of the more prolific automotive pixel masters out there – especially when it comes to everything Americana (also a seldom JDM) – this self-appointed owner of the “home of imagination land - the place for my photoshop’d 80s & 90s classics” was recently all passionate about Rams, Tundras, Lightnings, Raptors, Sierras, or Silverados.
Naturally, some might call an intense and extensive line of digital trucks following the same recipe a borderline obsession. Alas, this CGI expert sure knows how to spice up things. As such, his imagined line of two-seat trucks was not just inclined towards off-road mastery but also loved urban shenanigans, depending on the chosen version and the artist’s on-point daily inspiration.
And, of course, from “regular sporty trucks,” going back to feisty passenger cars was just a little step, right? Well, as it turns out, we also need to remember this digital content creator is a major G-body fan and the owner of a burgundy 1986 Buick Regal T-type. So, rekindling his CGI passenger car passion with a GM representative was only natural. And, plus, what a cool one did he imagine!
Chevrolet has so many legendary nameplates that any one of them – from the compact Cavalier to the Chevy SS, a modern Chevelle, or a remastered Impala – would have been more than fitting for this figment of the author’s performance-loving imagination. However, one always has to choose just one moniker, and although the author confesses to almost using the Cavalier branding, in the end, we are dealing with a “Chevy Malibu ZL1.”
As such, the mashup between a still available mid-size sedan (one of the few Detroit Three survivors today) like Malibu and the rather disgraced Camaro is pretty obvious. But while it carries the latter’s high-performance ZL1 appellation, it is also said to have Caddy CT5-V Blackwing ingredients added into the mix. Hopefully, of the 668-horsepower variety…
