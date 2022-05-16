autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's BMW M Month
Car reviews:
 

Chevy Malibu ZL1 Is a Dream Street Runner, Also Has a Caddy CT5-V Blackwing Secret

Home > News > Renderings
16 May 2022, 05:59 UTC ·
After a long string of utterly cool, “regular” single or extended cab pickup truck impersonations, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, finally switches CGI-brushed pages back to passenger cars. And he sure hits us with something neat from GM.
Chevy Malibu ZL1 Camaro CT5-V Blackwing mashup rendering by jlord8 21 photos
Chevy Malibu ZL1 Camaro CT5-V Blackwing mashup rendering by jlord82022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu2022 Chevrolet Malibu
One of the more prolific automotive pixel masters out there – especially when it comes to everything Americana (also a seldom JDM) – this self-appointed owner of the “home of imagination land - the place for my photoshop’d 80s & 90s classics” was recently all passionate about Rams, Tundras, Lightnings, Raptors, Sierras, or Silverados.

Naturally, some might call an intense and extensive line of digital trucks following the same recipe a borderline obsession. Alas, this CGI expert sure knows how to spice up things. As such, his imagined line of two-seat trucks was not just inclined towards off-road mastery but also loved urban shenanigans, depending on the chosen version and the artist’s on-point daily inspiration.

And, of course, from “regular sporty trucks,” going back to feisty passenger cars was just a little step, right? Well, as it turns out, we also need to remember this digital content creator is a major G-body fan and the owner of a burgundy 1986 Buick Regal T-type. So, rekindling his CGI passenger car passion with a GM representative was only natural. And, plus, what a cool one did he imagine!

Chevrolet has so many legendary nameplates that any one of them – from the compact Cavalier to the Chevy SS, a modern Chevelle, or a remastered Impala – would have been more than fitting for this figment of the author’s performance-loving imagination. However, one always has to choose just one moniker, and although the author confesses to almost using the Cavalier branding, in the end, we are dealing with a “Chevy Malibu ZL1.”

As such, the mashup between a still available mid-size sedan (one of the few Detroit Three survivors today) like Malibu and the rather disgraced Camaro is pretty obvious. But while it carries the latter’s high-performance ZL1 appellation, it is also said to have Caddy CT5-V Blackwing ingredients added into the mix. Hopefully, of the 668-horsepower variety…


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of Chevy Malibu.

Chevrolet Malibu ZL1 Camaro Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing CGI mashup rendering jlord8 Chevy Malibu ZL1
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories