BMW M2 Convertible Seems Unlikely to Happen, Here’s Its Digital Version Anyway

Because the Bavarians are celebrating 50 years of M shenanigans, it was only logical for BMW to have something for everyone.
They prepared M3 and M4 limited editions, a flagship XM crossover SUV with up to 735 horsepower when the Label Red version comes out to play, and also the little M2 rascal that will entice purists with a 453-hp inline-six engine, RWD, and a standard six-speed manual transmission.
There is also a “ten-position M Traction Control” for heightened “purebred driving pleasure” and some “intense” focus. But we are going to leave the upcoming drifts for April 2023 when the compact sports car produced in San Luis Potosí, Mexico will get in the hands of reviewers and will kick off the $62,200 (plus $995 destination and handling) tire-shredding bonanza.
Until then, everyone wants to know what comes next – in the real world (M Performance Parts), across the aftermarket realm (custom forged wheels, of course!), and even inside the virtual kingdom. The latter, so far, has only seen a few subtle makeovers, either designed to get rid of the angular design or to imagine a different OEM spec from the current blood orange norm.
So, time to get down to more serious business and check out a slightly extreme transformation. The virtual artist better known as X-Tomi Design on social media has dropped the CGI series workstyle and now focuses on singular, allegedly more popular introductions, such as an Extended Cab BMW XM pickup truck.
Now, the pixel master does not stray too far away from the BMW norm and instead switches the CGI brush’s focus on the newly introduced 2023 M2. And, although he knows that an open-top variant is highly unlikely considering the ailing state of the sports car segment, he still wants to entice us with one, anyway.
Well, as they say, one should always be wise and prepare your dream Cabriolet way ahead of the first days of spring…
There is also a “ten-position M Traction Control” for heightened “purebred driving pleasure” and some “intense” focus. But we are going to leave the upcoming drifts for April 2023 when the compact sports car produced in San Luis Potosí, Mexico will get in the hands of reviewers and will kick off the $62,200 (plus $995 destination and handling) tire-shredding bonanza.
Until then, everyone wants to know what comes next – in the real world (M Performance Parts), across the aftermarket realm (custom forged wheels, of course!), and even inside the virtual kingdom. The latter, so far, has only seen a few subtle makeovers, either designed to get rid of the angular design or to imagine a different OEM spec from the current blood orange norm.
So, time to get down to more serious business and check out a slightly extreme transformation. The virtual artist better known as X-Tomi Design on social media has dropped the CGI series workstyle and now focuses on singular, allegedly more popular introductions, such as an Extended Cab BMW XM pickup truck.
Now, the pixel master does not stray too far away from the BMW norm and instead switches the CGI brush’s focus on the newly introduced 2023 M2. And, although he knows that an open-top variant is highly unlikely considering the ailing state of the sports car segment, he still wants to entice us with one, anyway.
Well, as they say, one should always be wise and prepare your dream Cabriolet way ahead of the first days of spring…