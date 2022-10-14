G87 BMW M2 With M Performance Parts on HREs Doesn't Care About Raw Feelings

Working with BMWs has become a tad perilous these past few years. And this is probably because with each new and outrageous introduction the disgruntled fan base grows exponentially.
One only needs a quick look at a BMW M3, M4, iX, X7, i7, or 7 Series to know they are having some crazy parties inside the design department instead of working like serious digital stylists. And the corner office head honchos seem to enjoy them as well, approving stuff like the first-ever XM high-performance crossover SUV or the all-new, second-generation (G87) BMW M2 in a heartbeat.
But they also seem prepared to take everything one step beyond the point of no return, as seen with the recent 2023 BMW M2 with M Performance Parts. And you might think that aftermarket outlets are not going to be happy about OEMs taking away their outrageous tuning and customization bread and butter. No, as it turns out, the fan base is the one with the ‘death threats.’
At least that is what HRE Performance Wheels, the self-entitled manufacturer of “the world’s best custom forged wheels,” is claiming, after working a little with the standard 2023 BMW M2 to provide a feel for what’s in store next year (in April) when the global launch is set to kick off. “Yes, we got the death threats. No, we didn’t read them,” they say.
And that much is pretty obvious since their next order of CGI business was to showcase the G87 BMW M2 with M Performance Parts and a subtle or outrageous choice of either their Vintage935M aftermarket wheelset or the HX101 option complete with their (in)famous CRBN barrel! So, which one is your cup of tea? The first, the second, or none – since you were a little busy running amuck crying aloud your outrage?
