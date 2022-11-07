2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Excursion FX4 SUV Looks Massive, Even When It’s Virtual

Born at the cusp of the new millennia, the full-sized, heavy-duty Ford Excursion was a truly one-of-a-kind SUV that competed against the popular Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL.
Alas, even its great length and impressive heft were not enough to overcome the success of its rivals, so the F-250 Super Duty pickup truck-based SUV lived the tale of a single generation over a little more than half a decade. Still, it did have enough time to make some people fall for its humongous presence.
Some of the fans are still craving another Ford Excursion even today, especially since the competitors from General Motors are still alive and massively well, with the Chevy Suburban even enjoying the lengthy history of no less than 12 generations on the market. Anyway, sometimes the dream of Excursion Fords just makes people take matters into their own hands.
Or, as is the virtual case here, at the tip of their CGI brushes. So, hot on the news that old Ford Excursion SUVs are selling well on the used car market and that Ford’s 2023 Super Duty has taken the pickup truck crown for towing, payload, and power in the heavy-duty class, here is Jim, the digital artist better known as jlord8 on social media, giving us his two CGI cents on the matter.
And they come in the form of a quick behind-the-scenes making-of reel featuring the Ford Super Duty (this time around, it’s the F-350 assuming the CGI duties) and its transformation into a behemoth Ford Excursion full-size heavy-duty SUV. Not bad at all, some would consider, though not all fan reactions were completely positive.
Anyway, does this new F-350 Super Duty Excursion FX4 SUV get our CGI hall pass? Or is it just too bulky or easy to fix in the real world with a nice aftermarket bed cover?
