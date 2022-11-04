Virtual 2023 Peugeot 406 Coupe Revival May Swing Towards a Minimalist EV Design

As far as automotive styling icons of the 1990s are concerned, anything touched by the Italians usually qualifies on the vintage bucket list. Even when sporting the French lion, as it turns out.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, let us remember the Peugeot 406 series, the mid-size family car that was produced between 1995 and 2004. Today, it is known as the father of the ritzy 407 and the grandfather of the posh 508 generations. But back in the day, it was a large family car with good solutions for everyone – a four-door saloon for the executive type, a five-door estate for the grocery getters, and a two-door coupe for the stylish lifestyle.
Speaking of the latter, the Peugeot 406 Coupe was actually both styled and produced by Italian design studio Pininfarina, with 2.0-liter, 2.2L, and 3.0L V6 gasoline options plus a single 2.2-liter HDi diesel. Nothing too eco, as was tradition back in the day. But how about now? Well, it could easily become the go-fast two-door sibling for the Peugeot 508 if Stellantis wanted, complete with an EV twist.
However, that is not an option in the real world because they are already focused on the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept and its newly announced nine EV power levels. Meanwhile, over across the virtual realm, anyone is entitled to dream. So, here is the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, who thinks that if Stellantis reintroduced a modern version of the Peugeot 406 Coupe, it might look a bit like this.
Well, this is merely wishful thinking, of course. But since there is no other POV than the classic front three-quarter, there is also no way of knowing if the author envisioned the 406 Coupe revival as an ICE affair. Or if the (mostly) enclosed front fascia means that Peugeot would directly grace it with sustainable battery power. And, at the end of the day, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
