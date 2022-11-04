Still Fresh Nissan IDx Nismo RWD Concept Morphs Into Feisty Electric Three-Door CUV

Back in 2013, the crossover, SUV, and truck assault on the last passenger car bastions was not so pronounced, and automakers still thought they could build enthusiast cars and get away with it.
For example, Nissan premiered during the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show a compact two-door coupe supposedly inspired by the Datsun 510 as an answer to the “RWD tuner craze” and affordable models such as the Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86, rather than the all-new BMW M2. Of course, we all know what happened next.
The sports car sales have been slowly but steadily dwindling, and the crossover, SUV, and truck assault on passenger cars, plus the EV revolution, have rendered the IDx idea obsolete, no matter its cool Nismo looks. But, as it turns out, not everyone has forgotten the little inline-four turbo rascal. And they also decided to do something about it, albeit refreshingly transformed for the CUV times we are living in.
So, here is the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, who has decided to CGI-rework the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show Nissan IDx Nismo RWD concept car into a feisty-looking three-door crossover with an EV powertrain. And we get to witness the entire transformation process in the pixel master’s latest behind-the-scenes making-of video we have embedded below.
First, the Nissan IDx Nismo became devoid of sporty graphics and lateral dual exhausts. Secondly, the ‘empty’ body shell was transferred on top of a non-descript three-door Audi crossover SUV that feels like an homage to the forgotten 2000 Audi Steppenwolf concept. Well, it does not really matter, it just serves as the CGI placeholder for the transformation.
Last, but not least, we are served both traditional front and rear three-quarters POVs to check out the digital goodies. And, frankly, it does not seem like a bad CGI effort, at all. Sadly, we have no idea what kind of Leaf or Ariya EV powertrain would be used if this little CUV rascal ever became reality.
