Plum Crazy 'JDM' BMW M2 Feels Perfectly Stanced for Belated Halloween Scares

Well, here we are, it is already November 1st in some parts of the world, so it is the ripe time for the 2022 SEMA Show madness. However, not everywhere around the globe have people finished celebrating Halloween.
The kid-friendly parties were balanced with spooky adult-only celebrations everywhere. And it really does not matter if Elon Musk and his billionaire friends (with or without Angelina Jolie) did meet Dracula at Bran Castle. The automotive industry has enough scares for everyone.
And when that is not enough, no worries, some folks like to take matters into their hands – or, rather at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here. So, meet Elio Anzora, the virtual artist better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, who does not consider the latest G87 BMW M2 a favorite but feels it is still enough for a good digital scare.
First and foremost, the ghoulish 453-hp inline-six (plus standard six-speed manual) compact sports car hoot gets a host of digital chrome tints to bode contrastingly well for the purple paintjob that will make any Mopar aficionado jump scared and start running amuck crying their Plum Crazy outrage. Secondly, the BMW looks a bit stanced as it rides on a posh set of humongous deep-dish, polished aftermarket wheels.
Oh, and did anyone fail to notice the wider fenders that make it a widebody hero? Never mind those, as the author ultimately wanted to attract our attention toward the surprise hiding in the trunk. Frankly, it is not like we did not expect something to pop up from there, and it is not like the scary surprise wasn’t spoiled by BMW’s team of designers that constantly deliver the oddest styling changes imagined…
At least we can all feel pretty darn confident the BMW M2 will respect driving tradition and deliver the RWD thrills of our canyon carving and racetrack dreams! Hopefully…
