Ram 1200 Dakota Looks Virtually Ready to Fight the Mid-Size Pickup Establishment

Over at camp Ford, we just found out that a next-generation Ranger Raptor high-performance mid-size pickup truck will be tackling the rough terrain south of the U.S. border.
Developed and raced by U.S.-based Lovell Racing but actually built in the Land Down Under, this race-ready truck will represent the latest Ford Ranger Raptor effort during the grueling Mexico-based Baja 1000. So, why should a pickup truck produced further down south refrain from ‘attacking’ the North American pickup truck establishment?
In Brazil, Stellantis produces the Fiat Toro compact four-door pickup truck since 2016 based on a 4x4 platform shared with renowned nameplates such as the Jeep Renegade, Jeep Compass, and the Fiat 500X. Plus, in some Latin American markets, this pocket-sized truck is named Ram 1000!
Now, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has decided to have a CGI go at dreaming of a mid-size Ram truck that could easily tackle the pickup truck establishment and – why not – even attempt a digital swing at conquering North America, as well. What, anyone is entitled to hope, right?
Anyway, the pixel master started with a Ford Toro Ultra base, which is the highest available trim for the little truck. Then he added lots of Ram 1500 Classic elements to make it credible but also kept the cool split rear door trump card to gain an advantage over other mid-size pickup trucks. All in all, not a bad effort, and the author claims that various news outlets have already picked up the hint that Stellantis is currently testing the model that might get the Ram 1200 and/or Dakota moniker.
As for its chances at stealing the North American crown, the best-selling Toyota Tacoma seems massively out of reach – but it sure could threaten the Ford Ranger, Chevy Colorado/GMC Canyon, and Honda Ridgeline, among others.
In Brazil, Stellantis produces the Fiat Toro compact four-door pickup truck since 2016 based on a 4x4 platform shared with renowned nameplates such as the Jeep Renegade, Jeep Compass, and the Fiat 500X. Plus, in some Latin American markets, this pocket-sized truck is named Ram 1000!
Now, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has decided to have a CGI go at dreaming of a mid-size Ram truck that could easily tackle the pickup truck establishment and – why not – even attempt a digital swing at conquering North America, as well. What, anyone is entitled to hope, right?
Anyway, the pixel master started with a Ford Toro Ultra base, which is the highest available trim for the little truck. Then he added lots of Ram 1500 Classic elements to make it credible but also kept the cool split rear door trump card to gain an advantage over other mid-size pickup trucks. All in all, not a bad effort, and the author claims that various news outlets have already picked up the hint that Stellantis is currently testing the model that might get the Ram 1200 and/or Dakota moniker.
As for its chances at stealing the North American crown, the best-selling Toyota Tacoma seems massively out of reach – but it sure could threaten the Ford Ranger, Chevy Colorado/GMC Canyon, and Honda Ridgeline, among others.