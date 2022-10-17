Chevy Trax Activ Pickup Truck Is a Maverick-Rivaling Wolf in CGI Santa Cruz Clothes

Chevrolet recently presented the second generation of its Trax nameplate. Originally a subcompact crossover SUV during its initial run that kicked off in 2013, it will morph into an elevated, compact offering starting next year.
Initially twinned with other GM models such as the North American Buick Encore, European Opel/Vauxhall Mokka, or the Holden Trax in the Land Down Under and New Zealand, the new iteration will now keep sibling relationships limited to China’s Chevy Seeker.
Alas, when it comes to DNA sharing, the real world has nothing on the imaginative virtual automotive realm. There, it does not even matter that Chevrolet’s all-new 2024 Trax has no AWD option despite one of its trims being dubbed Activ. Instead, pixel masters cross-shop and swap digital genes like there is no tomorrow – or at least no infringement policy.
So, here is Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist better known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI-go at imagining the 2024 Chevy Trax as a potential Ford Maverick rival by way of stealing the soul of an unsuspecting Hyundai Santa Cruz. And, before you ask: yes, that is not the proper way for General Motors to enter North America’s compact unibody pickup truck market.
The latter has seen an incredible revival with the advent of the little South Korean pickup truck but above all with the introduction of its sole direct rival in the United States – Blue Oval’s pocket-sized Maverick compact pickup truck. And it would only be natural for other automakers to want in on the sales party, even if Ford has already taken a commanding lead.
But of course, one must assume that although a great-looking idea, a potential 2024 Chevrolet Trax Activ compact pickup truck could never unofficially piggyback on the base of the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz without dire consequences. On the other hand, if General Motors ever decided to ally with the Hyundai-Kia group, that would immediately transform into a genuinely fine idea…
