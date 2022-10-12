2024 Chevrolet Trax SUV Doesn’t Offer AWD

In production since 2013, the small SUV that Chevy refers to as Trax has received a long-overdue redesign. Instead of the Gamma II platform of the original, the newcomer features the General Motors VSS-F platform.
Offered exclusively with front-wheel drive in the United States, the all-new Trax costs a bit less than its predecessor. Scheduled to arrive in showrooms for the 2024 model year, this fellow costs $21,495 versus $22,895 for the 2022 model year Chevrolet Trax, including the destination freight charge.
A grand total of six trim levels are coming to a dealership near you, starting with the LS. The remainder consists of the 1RS, LT, RS, 2RS, and Activ, with the latter starting at $24,995 including freight. Eerily similar in styling to the Seeker for China, the all-new Trax is exclusively available with a three-cylinder turbo. Codenamed LIH, the 1.2-liter mill cranks out 137 horsepower at 5,000 revolutions per minute and 162 pound-foot (219 Nm) of torque at 2,500 revolutions per minute, just like the Buick division's Encore GX.
That engine and those output figures are shared with the smaller Trailblazer, which retails at $23,295 for the current model year. Going on sale next spring, the sharp-looking Trax flaunts almost six more inches of wheelbase, 11 more inches for the overall length, and two more inches in terms of width compared to the first-generation Trax. As a result, rear passengers enjoy more legroom and the maximum cargo capacity increases by 21 percent.
17-inch steelies are standard on the LS, whereas the LT rocks 17-inch machined aluminum wheels. The RS trim levels, obviously enough, are the sportiest-looking specifications. The Activ stands out with the help of titanium chrome accents, “an aggressive-looking rear skid plate motif,” and 18-inch wheels painted in black. 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment is standard on lower trims, whereas the LT, 2RS, and Activ boast 11 inches.
“The all-new Trax has everything you need and nothing you don’t,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “More space. More features. More style. This is an entry-level vehicle that will surprise and delight customers with its value, playing a critical role as the gateway into the Chevy brand.”
A grand total of six trim levels are coming to a dealership near you, starting with the LS. The remainder consists of the 1RS, LT, RS, 2RS, and Activ, with the latter starting at $24,995 including freight. Eerily similar in styling to the Seeker for China, the all-new Trax is exclusively available with a three-cylinder turbo. Codenamed LIH, the 1.2-liter mill cranks out 137 horsepower at 5,000 revolutions per minute and 162 pound-foot (219 Nm) of torque at 2,500 revolutions per minute, just like the Buick division's Encore GX.
That engine and those output figures are shared with the smaller Trailblazer, which retails at $23,295 for the current model year. Going on sale next spring, the sharp-looking Trax flaunts almost six more inches of wheelbase, 11 more inches for the overall length, and two more inches in terms of width compared to the first-generation Trax. As a result, rear passengers enjoy more legroom and the maximum cargo capacity increases by 21 percent.
17-inch steelies are standard on the LS, whereas the LT rocks 17-inch machined aluminum wheels. The RS trim levels, obviously enough, are the sportiest-looking specifications. The Activ stands out with the help of titanium chrome accents, “an aggressive-looking rear skid plate motif,” and 18-inch wheels painted in black. 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment is standard on lower trims, whereas the LT, 2RS, and Activ boast 11 inches.
“The all-new Trax has everything you need and nothing you don’t,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “More space. More features. More style. This is an entry-level vehicle that will surprise and delight customers with its value, playing a critical role as the gateway into the Chevy brand.”