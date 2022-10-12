This 1972 Chevy C10 Restomod Can Haul Something Other Than Hay Thanks to LS1 Muscle

The second-generation C/K, designated Action Line by General Motors, ran from the 1967 through 1972 model year. The majority of customers viewed these vehicles as nothing more than workhorses back then, even though pickups were slowly but steadily adopted car-like features. Be that as it may, the C/K we’re going to detail today can haul something other than hay.
CCE142S101359 started life as a rear-drive truck with an eight-cylinder lump hiding under the hood. Anything from the 307-ci small block to the 402-ci big block could have been fitted there from the factory, but as it stands, the black-painted truck currently flaunts a Corvette-sourced LS.
The donor vehicle had 72k miles on the clock, which isn’t much for a small block from this generation. The LS1 produced 345 horsepower and 350 pound-foot (475 Nm) of torque in the first year of the C5, which is pretty darn good for a 5.7-liter mill with two valves per cylinder. The cam-in-block engine currently breathes through a Spectre Performance air intake, and the Dakota Digital instrumentation flaunts a digital odometer that reads 3,427 miles (5,515 kilometers). True mileage, on the other hand, is unknown.
Paired with a rebuilt 4L60-E with a 2002 built date, the LS1 is kept cool by a Mishimoto aluminum radiator. Purchased by the current owner in June 2014, the unassuming truck rocks a 12-bolt open rear end, 15-inch Rallye wheels, BFGoodrich Radial T/A rubber boots, front disc brakes, rear drums, an adjustable Panhard bar, gas-charged shocks, drop spindles, and lowering springs for good measure. Remanufactured power steering gear also needs to be mentioned, along with an R-134a A/C compressor and condenser.
Reupholstered in black vinyl and houndstooth inserts, the bench seat is complemented by woodgrain accents on the dashboard, a vintage-looking head unit, power windows, and a black headliner. Coated with spray-in bedliner material, the bed rounds off the build with hackberry flooring.
Sitting on $11,000 after two expressions of interest, this fellow will be featured on Bring a Trailer until Wednesday, October 19th, at 1:24 am.
