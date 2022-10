This 1972 Chevy C10 Restomod Can Haul Something Other Than Hay Thanks to LS1 Muscle

CCE142S101359 started life as a rear-drive truck with an eight-cylinder lump hiding under the hood. Anything from the 307-ci small block to the 402-ci big block could have been fitted there from the factory, but as it stands, the black-painted truck currently flaunts a Corvette-sourced LS.The donor vehicle had 72k miles on the clock, which isn’t much for a small block from this generation. The LS1 produced 345 horsepower and 350 pound-foot (475 Nm) of torque in the first year of the C5, which is pretty darn good for a 5.7-liter mill with two valves per cylinder. The cam-in-block engine currently breathes through a Spectre Performance air intake, and the Dakota Digital instrumentation flaunts a digital odometer that reads 3,427 miles (5,515 kilometers). True mileage, on the other hand, is unknown.Paired with a rebuilt 4L60-E with a 2002 built date, the LS1 is kept cool by a Mishimoto aluminum radiator. Purchased by the current owner in June 2014, the unassuming truck rocks a 12-bolt open rear end, 15-inch Rallye wheels, BFGoodrich Radial T/A rubber boots, front disc brakes, rear drums, an adjustable Panhard bar, gas-charged shocks, drop spindles, and lowering springs for good measure. Remanufactured power steering gear also needs to be mentioned, along with an R-134a A/C compressor and condenser.Reupholstered in black vinyl and houndstooth inserts, the bench seat is complemented by woodgrain accents on the dashboard, a vintage-looking head unit, power windows, and a black headliner. Coated with spray-in bedliner material, the bed rounds off the build with hackberry flooring.Sitting on $11,000 after two expressions of interest, this fellow will be featured on Bring a Trailer until Wednesday, October 19th, at 1:24 am.