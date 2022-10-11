1960 Chevrolet Impala Sitting on Blocks Ticks All the Right Boxes

If you’re in the market looking for a Chevy Impala project, eBay seller p756 claims they have just the right car for you.
Their 1960 Impala looks like it’s been sitting on blocks for quite some time, yet this doesn’t necessarily make it less appealing. The vehicle obviously requires a ton of work, but this is what a project is all about, right?
The condition of the metal isn’t necessarily the worse, though it’s not in perfect shape either. The body, however, looks straight, and the seller says the car also comes with good floor pans. In other words, it somehow resisted the invasion of rust, so right now, the Impala shouldn’t require too much patching.
All the chrome is there, and the glass sports a good condition as well.
As for what’s under the hood, this is what is either terrific news or something that could make a number of potential buyers walk away.
This Impala comes without an engine, and this is why buying the car for a restomod makes more sense than getting it for a full restoration to factory specifications – of course, unless you have the correct engine already in-house.
The car was born with a 283 (4.7-liter) V8 under the hood – this was the base unit on the 1960 Impala and developed 170 horsepower. Chevrolet also offered a four-barrel version with 230 horsepower, while the top configuration was the 348 (5.7-liter) big-block available with multiple power outputs.
At the end of the day, there’s a chance this Impala will still return to the road at some point, though it remains to be seen if someone out there ends up paying $5,500 for it. The price seems a little bit too ambitious given the overall condition and the lack of an engine, but the Make Offer button is also enabled for customers who want to work out a deal.
