This Original 1965 Chevrolet Impala Looks Like Fred Flintstone’s Favorite Car

Sales of Chevrolet’s Impala peaked at over 1 million units back in 1965, therefore becoming the first car in the United States to sell that many units in a single year after World War II.
Launched only 7 years earlier, the Impala enjoyed a market success that took everyone by surprise, including Chevrolet as well. The company tried to stick with the original recipe and offer the Impala with as many engine options as possible, all in an attempt to target an audience that was as varied as possible.
The six-cylinder units, for instance, were supposed to appeal to drivers looking for economic driving, while the V8s were meant to offer more adrenaline to those who were primarily interested in the muscle under the hood.
The success of the car, however, is what makes it highly desirable these days as well, not only in mint condition but also as a project that can be brought back to its original glory.
And speaking of things that are still original, it’s time to check out this 1965 Impala.
Listed on eBay by seller ablastfromthepast, this Impala obviously doesn’t come in the best shape, but this isn’t necessarily surprising anyway. The current owner says they bought the Impala from someone who had a garage full of projects, so most likely, it’s been sitting for quite a long time waiting for the restoration it deserves.
The Impala no longer runs and drives, but under the hood, we’ll find the original 283 (4.7-liter). The owner says they didn’t try to see if it starts, so make sure you give it a shot before committing to a purchase.
The rust in the floors makes the car just the right choice for someone like Fred Flintstone, but otherwise, a full restoration is pretty much the only way to go. The owner has a detailed description on the linked eBay page if you’re interested in this project, and make sure you reach out to them with any other questions you may have.
This Impala isn’t going to sell for cheap, as the owner is only willing to let it go for $7,000.
