If You Think Chevy Impala Is a Great Car, Just Check Out This Mesmerizing 1958 Convertible

While the first Impala concept was presented by General Motors in 1956, the nameplate came to be in 1958 as part of the Chevy Bel Air lineup.
The Impala was originally supposed to be just the top-of-the-line Bel Air, but the car became an instant hit, so Chevrolet decided to upgrade it to a full series a year later.
As a result, the 1958 Impala is considered the model that started it all, so it’s currently a collectible that wealthy people across the world are ready to spend quite a fortune on.
Enter this 1958 convertible.
Listed on eBay by seller bernz0205916, this 1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible has everything you could ask for. It comes in spotless condition, and despite the seller not saying a single word about a recent restoration, it’s pretty clear the car has already received a refresh.
Powered by the top engine for MY 1958 – a 348 (5.7-liter) with a 4-barrel carburetor, this Impala has lots of options, including power steering, the famous clock, a Continental kit, a power top that works perfectly, and so on.
As said, everything is in mint condition, and doors line up good and shut perfectly, we’re being told. This isn’t necessarily a surprise given the general shape of this Impala, so at the end of the day, the right place for such a classic is in someone’s heated garage.
A 1958 Impala in such a solid shape doesn’t sell for cheap, and we’ve seen most of these models going for over $100,000. And this appears to be the case with this convertible as well, as the bidding on eBay has already reached $75,000.
However, the seller has also enabled a reserve, and unsurprisingly, it is yet to be reached. Anyone who wants to buy the car without a fight must pay $165,000 for it.
