If You Think Chevy Impala Is a Great Car, Just Check Out This Mesmerizing 1958 Convertible

The Impala was originally supposed to be just the top-of-the-line Bel Air, but the car became an instant hit, so Chevrolet decided to upgrade it to a full series a year later.As a result, the 1958 Impala is considered the model that started it all, so it’s currently a collectible that wealthy people across the world are ready to spend quite a fortune on.Enter this 1958 convertible.Listed on eBay by seller bernz0205916 , this 1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible has everything you could ask for. It comes in spotless condition, and despite the seller not saying a single word about a recent restoration, it’s pretty clear the car has already received a refresh.Powered by the top engine for MY 1958 – a 348 (5.7-liter) with a 4-barrel carburetor, this Impala has lots of options, including power steering, the famous clock, a Continental kit, a power top that works perfectly, and so on.As said, everything is in mint condition, and doors line up good and shut perfectly, we’re being told. This isn’t necessarily a surprise given the general shape of this Impala, so at the end of the day, the right place for such a classic is in someone’s heated garage.A 1958 Impala in such a solid shape doesn’t sell for cheap, and we’ve seen most of these models going for over $100,000. And this appears to be the case with this convertible as well, as the bidding on eBay has already reached $75,000.However, the seller has also enabled a reserve, and unsurprisingly, it is yet to be reached. Anyone who wants to buy the car without a fight must pay $165,000 for it.