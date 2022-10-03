Cadillac Reveals the Three Drivers Who Will Race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Next Year

Cadillac will return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time since 2002 next year with their V-LMDh car. However, to race those cars, you need some drivers, and the American manufacturer just confirmed three drivers.
Three current drivers in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will form the Cadillac racing team. From Chip Ganassi Racing, Alex Lynn and Earl Bamber will be present in Le Mans, joined by Richard Westbrook, driver of the Cadillac DPi.V-R for JDC-Miller Motorsports.
"I'm really happy to continue at Chip Ganassi Racing and Cadillac. I've loved my first season in DPi and now to continue over into the LMDh era and WEC is super exciting. I'm looking forward to fighting for the world championship and another Le Mans victory," declared Earl Bamber.
Each driver has quite a lot of experience in racing. Bamber was the 2019 IMSA GTLM champion. In addition, Earl won twice at Le Mans.
On the other side, Lynn has seven years of experience in endurance racing. He came victorious at Le Mans in 2020 in the LMGTE Pro class and twice in Belgium, at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps.
"I'm excited to race the Cadillac V-LMDh. I think it looks fantastic and it sounds even better," said Lynn. "It's going to really be one for the fans, especially when we take it to Le Mans. I know that the crowd at Le Mans are big fans of American V8s."
Meanwhile, Richard Westbrook won 11 races in the IMSA. In addition, he has some impressive results in endurance racing, like winning in the Rolex 24 at his class or scoring a podium finish at the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Their design and racing department developed the latest racing car from Cadillac, while Dallara made the chassis. It has a 5.5-liter V8 engine manufactured by GM's Performance and Racing by the power unit squad in Michigan. The engine runs together with an LMDh-specification energy recovery system to enable it to compete in the race series and will be Cadillac's first hybrid prototype race car.
The 2023 WEC season will begin in March, with the first event being held at Sebring, USA.
