1960 Chevrolet Impala Flexes V8 Muscle, Perfect-10 Looks, All Original Parts

1960 marked the final year of the second-generation Impala, a nameplate that was already surprisingly successful. Introduced in 1958 as the top-of-the-line Bel Air, Chevrolet Impala rapidly became a hit, with the first stand-alone series released only a year later.
But while it parted ways with the Bel Air, the Impala continued to use the same engine lineup, including in 1960.
The available V8 options were the same as before, so the base unit was the 283 (4.7-liter). This engine is also powering the Impala that the folks at Mission Classics have recently published on eBay (under username missionclassics), and as anyone can tell from the pics, it’s an absolutely mesmerizing example.
The car has less than 50,000 miles (about 80,500 km), and the garage in charge of finding a new owner claims they are all original.
It’s not hard to figure out this Impala has received a lot of work lately, but this isn’t necessarily bad news anyway. The car looks fantastic both inside and outside, so the restoration work has perfectly preserved the Ermine White exterior with the black trim and the rear Continental kit.
The green cloth and vinyl interior continues to sport the dealer-installed covers – if you worry that this Impala has lost its original coolness, it kind of did, but the original parts are all still around.
In other words, while some original parts have already been removed because of obvious reasons, the buyer will still get them, so going back to the original Chevrolet package is still possible.
As said, the car was posted on eBay for an online auction, so it’s really not a surprise that the 1960 Impala has already caught many people’s attention. The bidding is currently underway, and the top offer exceeds $36,000. A reserve, however, is also in place, and just as expected, it is yet to be triggered, so the price needs to up significantly.
