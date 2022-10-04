Big-Block 1960 Chevrolet Impala Needs a Heart Transplant, Don’t Mind the Rust

Born in 1958 as the top Bel Air version, the Impala rapidly evolved to become a stand-alone series only a year later.
The second-generation Impala, however, was produced for just two years (in 1959 and 1960), with Chevrolet then debuting another series that paved the way for the sales record reached in 1965 (the company managed to sell more than 1 million units, the first time this happened in the United States after World War II).
The 1960 Impala was, therefore, the second and final year of this second generation, and needless to say, it came with a series of changes of its own. For example, the car introduced new quad headlights that were part of the grille, as well as new tail fins and six round taillights.
It was also the year when Impala took over the leading seat in terms of car sales in the home market. With close to 512,000 Impalas finding an owner, it was pretty clear Chevy’s new superstar was ready for great things.
One of these 1960 examples is now fighting for its original glory, though at the end of the day, it could actually end up becoming a restomoded classic rather than an all-original gem. This is because the big-block 348 (5.7-liter) that was fitted from the factory is no longer around, so what you’ll find under the hood is nothing but fresh air.
Other than that, this Impala is an intriguing candidate for some restoration work, especially if you don’t mind the occasional rust. The photos published on Craigslist pretty much speak for themselves, but as usual, an in-person inspection should help anyone figure out a lot more details if a purchase is indeed on the table.
What could make many people walk away, however, is the selling price. The owner isn’t willing to let the car go for less than $17,500, and needless to say, this is quite an ambitious expectation, especially given the lack of an engine.
