This 1958 Chevrolet Impala Is the Most Mysterious Estate Find in a Very Long Time

1958 was the year when the Impala came to be, with the car originally offered as the top version of the Bel Air. The debut happened only two years after the Impala was presented by General Motors as a concept, and it didn’t take long for the new nameplate to impress.
Given its overnight success, the Impala was promoted to a stand-alone series in 1959, therefore being sold separately from the Bel Air series – though it continued to share many parts and engines with it.
On the other hand, the 1958 Impala is considered the model that started it all, and this is the reason collectors out there don’t have any regrets when they pay more money than you can imagine for an all-original example.
We have no clue how original this 1958 Chevrolet Impala continues to be, but the car is just as mysterious as it gets. It comes with only the essential information and a single photo, yet this seems to make it even more intriguing for potential buyers.
The Impala seems to be selling as part of an estate, and according to eBay user buy_it_now_classic_cars, the car has been sitting inside since 1972.
As said, we’re not getting anything else than basic info, so you’ll have to find new fenders, a new hood, and a trunk lip. The trunk and the floors, however, are not bad, the seller says.
There’s a 348 (5.7-liter) unit inside this Impala, but of course, no details have been shared. As the top engine on the 1958 Impala, the 348 is the most desirable engine today, so without a doubt, this adds to the selling value of the car.
Despite the lack of information, the Impala still appears to be fixable, but a thorough inspection is without a doubt recommended. The selling price is $12,750, and no other offers are accepted given this is an estate sale.
