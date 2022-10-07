Tesla Semi to Start Shipping Pepsi Just in Time for Christmas, Musk Says

Tesla has always been a company that caused both great excitement, through the products they promised, and of great disappointment, through the long time it takes to make those promises a reality. That happened with almost all the tech they planned on releasing over the years, but the long time part seems to be particularly strong when it comes to the Semi.
Shown for the first time in 2017, the all-electric Class 8 semi-truck should have been on the roads in great numbers by now. It was first supposed to hit the assembly lines in 2019 but, in the usual Elon Musk-style, it was pushed one year back, and then another, and then another…
At an industry level, the interest in what the company plans to offer with the Semi is very high, with several high-profile companies announcing their interest in it: DHL, FedEx, or Pepsi, among others.
The food, snack, and beverage mammoth reserved its first Tesla Semis from all the way back in 2017, saying it wants 100 of them. To this day, it’s yet to receive a single one.
That may change this December, if we are once again to trust what Musk is saying. The billionaire broke the news on Twitter a few hours ago, when he said production of the truck has commenced, and Pepsi should get delivery of its first electric Semis on December 1. Just in time for Christmas, you could say.
The trucks to be delivered are of the “500 mile range & super fun to drive” variety, according to Musk. That’s the basic Semi, as shown right now on the company’s website, the one that offers naught to sixty acceleration times of 20 seconds, fully loaded.
On its end, like most other companies seeking to switch some of their hauler fleets to electric power, Pepsi is looking to cut down and fuel costs and emissions. As per Fleettrax, back in 2015 Pepsi had the largest fleet of vehicles in the world, which included “8,000 tractors, nearly 12,000 trailers and nearly 15,000 straight trucks.”
Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st! pic.twitter.com/gq0l73iGRW— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022