World’s First All-Electric Airline Closer to Kicking Off Operations in the Netherlands

FlyWithLucy or simply Lucy is the cute name of an ambitious project, claiming to become the first all-electric airline operator in the world once it will be officially launched. Developed by a startup in the Netherlands, this young project has already gained support from an important player in the industry.
Lucy offers a fresh concept when it comes to urban, short-distance flights. Not only will it only operate electric aircraft, but it will also include a drop-off and pick-up service based on electric vehicles, all wrapped up in a user-friendly app.
Still at the beginning, it hasn’t revealed too much about its future fleet, other than the fact that they will be five-seaters with a range of approximately 250 km (155 miles). A team of manufacturers, universities, and players in the industry, are behind this innovative concept.
Similar to shared riding services, the future app will allow customers to choose when they need to travel, then they will be picked up by electric vehicles to what will be “a non-congested regional airport.” From there, they’ll fly onboard an all-electric airplane to the final destination. The entire thing is supposed to be completely emissions free.
The startup recently got a boost from Transavia, the Dutch low-cost airline that’s a subsidiary of the Air France-KLM Group. Transavia Ventures invested in Lucy, with the agreement recently signed at the World Aviation Festival in Amesterdam, according to Lucy’s LinkedIn announcement.
Thanks to this new collaboration, the startup says that it will be able to extend its operations from short-distance business flights to longer holiday trips. And it will be able to do that faster. If all goes well, it intends to kick off operations at the Eindhoven Airport in 2025. But its goals are even more ambitious, hoping to take over some of the current airliner routes by the end of the decade.
