This 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS Has Always Been Stored in a Garage, And It Shows

When it comes to engines, the 1963 Chevrolet Impala came with a little something for everybody, so customers could choose from either six-cylinders or V8s, depending on what they wanted to do with the car.
The six-cylinder configurations, for example, provided economical driving, therefore turning the Impala into a stunning appearance in the parking lot of a supermarket. On the other hand, the V8s were there specifically to unleash the monster in the Impala, especially when choosing a big-block unit and installing it on the Super Sport.
One of the most popular engine choices this year was the 327 (5.3-liter) that was originally installed on the 1962 Impala and carried over to the next model year.
Also available with two different power outputs, 250 and 300 horsepower, both versions of the 327 were fitted with four-barrel carburetors. However, the 250-horsepower model came with a Rochester unit, whereas its more powerful sibling used a Carter.
The Impala in the photos here is powered by the 250-horsepower 327, and probably the best thing is that everything continues to work just the way you’d expect it to work under the hood. The original 327 is still there, still starting, and still running properly.
In fact, everything on this 1963 Impala SS is in pretty decent shape, and eBay seller ga-521994 claims the car continues to be all original with just one exception: the paint. In other words, if you want to restore its original glory, this isn’t by any means difficult.
The owner explains the car has always been stored in a garage, and you can tell this is true. There’s indeed some occasional bubbling (which is something that makes sense given the paint is no longer original), as well as some spots of rust, but the overall condition of this Impala is top-notch anyway.
At the end of the day, it’s a very solid restoration candidate, so it’s no surprise that over 10 bidders are already fighting to take it home. The top $9,300 bid hasn’t unlocked the reserve though.
