Not Yet Ready for the Crusher: 1958 Chevrolet Impala Begs for Full Restoration

General Motors first presented the Impala in 1956 when the company unveiled a prototype, but the actual production of the car started two years later.
Originally, the Impala was only sold as the top-of-the-line success, but it didn’t take long for Chevrolet to understand that it created a new superstar. The early sales were fantastic, so the parent company promoted the Impala to a full series only a year later.
The 1958 Impala is therefore the model that put Chevrolet back on the map, especially as the carmaker was in search of an urgent hero to remain relevant in the fight against Ford. As a result, a ’58 Impala in tip-top shape, unmolested, unrestored, and entirely original is worth as much as a house.
The 1958 Chevy Impala that we have here, however, is exactly the opposite.
Due to the ignorance of humanity, the car is now nothing more than a rust bucket sitting on the side of the road, and it’s not hard to tell it comes in a very rough shape. It no longer has an engine or a transmission, but eBay seller ratrods4us says there are lots of parts inside, some of which are coming from 1957 and 1959 Chevys.
Putting the Impala back together may or may not be possible, but this is something that the new owner would have to figure out.
There’s also a 348 (5.7-liter) intake in the back, and this could be a sign that the car was originally fitted with a big block. But of course, there’s no guarantee this is true, so everything must be thoroughly inspected in person, especially given the rough shape of the metal.
At first glance, it’s either this auction or the auction for this Impala, so hopefully, someone out there will decide to give the car a second chance. The bidding starts at $1,000, but nobody has entered the race to take it home so far.
