1970 Barracuda Almost Buried Alive in a Tight Spot, Fighting Rust and Claustrophobia

The production of all models in the Barracuda family included close to 48,900 units back in 1970, and as anyone would expect, the two-door hardtop was the most popular, with over 22,000 cars.
On the other hand, the popularity of other versions was also on the rise, so for instance, the ‘cuda managed to secure the runner-up spot with over 16,700 cars.
As far as the engines are concerned, the unit you’ll most often find under the hood of a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda is the 318 (5.2-liter) paired with an automatic transmission. It was installed on over 19,000 Barracudas, including close to 900 convertibles.
The rarest of them all is the Hemi fitted with a 4-speed gearbox, as this particular configuration only made its way to 5 ‘cuda convertibles.
The 1970 Barracuda that eBay seller motowne71 has recently listed for sale comes with a mysterious 318 engine under the hood, as we know nothing about it. But on the other hand, it looks like the car is overall a project that has been sitting for a very long time, and the rust has already started invading the metal.
For the time being, however, the damage appears to be only on the surface, but of course, interested buyers should just go check out the vehicle in person.
As for everything else, this 1970 Barracuda looks quite solid, and it’s definitely a good thing it’s not suffering from claustrophobia. The car is parked in a very narrow space with all kinds of extra parts around it, so it looks like it has almost been buried alive.
At the end of the day, however, it seems to tick just the right boxes for a restoration candidate, so just pull the car out of that super-tight spot and see what it’s up to. The price isn’t necessarily the best part, as the owner expects to get close to $19,000 for the car, but some other offers might also be considered.
