This 1965 Chevrolet C10 Custom Will Steal Your Heart, Probably Your Wallet Too

For the 1965 model year, Chevrolet’s heavy-duty pickups received a 327-cu.in V8 with 220 horsepower. The light-duty truck we’re covering today is rocking a larger and more powerful 350 small block, but as opposed to many restomods, it’s way more tasteful on the outside and on the inside.
Acquired by the seller in 2013, the C10 Custom in the following videos and photos had its original frame replaced with that of a 1986 model year. Repainted in red, this rear-driven blast from the past is finished in white for the cabin, front and rear bumpers, and the oh-so-classy mesh front grille.
Chrome accents, a driver-side mirror, a spray-in bedliner, a bed mat, and 17-inch wheels featuring polished lips also need to be mentioned. Shod in 225/60 by 17-inch BFGoodrich Advantage T/A rubber boots, the vintage truck stops on a dime thanks to power-assisted front discs and rear drums.
Power steering is present as well, together with 2.0- and 3.0-inch drop spindles in addition to replacement springs, tie-rod ends, and shocks. Opening the driver’s door reveals a wood-rimmed steering wheel that complements a B&M Quicksilver shifter. It commands a rebuilt four-speed automatic of the 700R4 variety, which drives the rear wheels through a 10-bolt posi with 3.73:1 gearing. Chassis number C2545T101061 further sweetens the deal with a custom center console that houses two cupholders, AutoMeter Pro-Comp Ultra-Lite gauges, as well as a Bluetooth/CD stereo.
Upholstered in red and white vinyl, the interior is equipped with matching carpets and kick panels in addition to a heater and a Chevrolet-branded glovebox. The odometer currently shows just under 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) although true mileage on that 350 small-block V8 is unknown.
Fitted with a Holley double-pumper carburetor, Edelbrock intake manifold, Melling MTC-1 camshaft, and Speed Pro pistons, the 5.7-liter mill was professionally built by Center Auto Machine Shop in Connecticut. It breathes out through polished tube headers and a stainless exhaust system.
Offered with a Connecticut registration as the state does not issue titles for vehicles older than 20 years, this modified 1965 Chevrolet C10 Custom sits on a high bid of $3,641 on Bring a Trailer with six days left on the ticker.
