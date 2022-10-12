1956 Chevrolet Tri-Five Dragster Spent 53 Years in Hiding, It's an Incredible Survivor

More on this:

1 Baked 1956 Chevrolet Nomad Looks Like a Barn Find, Small-Block Surprise Under the Hood

2 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Spent 34 Years in a Norwegian Garage, Roars Back to Life

3 Butchered 1956 Chevrolet Nomad Is a Unique El Camino Looking for a New Home

4 1956 GMC Fleet Option Truck Is a Rare Barn Find, Gets Revived After 50 Years

5 1956 Chevrolet 210 Spent Decades in a Barn, Hides Mysterious V8 Under the Hood