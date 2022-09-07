Butchered 1956 Chevrolet Nomad Is a Unique El Camino Looking for a New Home

More on this:

1 Can't Afford a 1955–1957 Chevrolet Nomad? These Wagons Are Cheaper and Just As Hot

2 1957 Chevrolet Nomad Is a Corona Yellow Time Capsule, It Can Be Yours

3 1957 Chevrolet Nomad Is a Rare Yard Find, Begs To Be Restored

4 1959 Chevrolet El Camino Spent Decades in a Kentucky Barn, Ambitious Project

5 1960 Chevrolet El Camino Sitting for Decades Can Hardly Find a Reason to Live