This 1956 Chevrolet El Camino Is Actually a Butchered Nomad, Needs an LS Swap

The coupe utility segment dates back to the 1930s when both Ford and Chevrolet offered cars with beds behind their seats, but it didn't become a thing until the late 1950s. That's when Ford launched the Ranchero (1957), followed by Chevrolet's introduction of the El Camino (1959).
But if the El Camino didn't arrive until 1959, what's the deal with this 1956 version? That's a fair question. And the answer is simple: this junky ute is not an El Camino. Someone just chopped the roof off a 1956 Chevrolet Nomad.
A sacrilegious act given that the Nomad is the rarest and most desirable version of the Tri-Five Chevy (with only 8,103 units built in 1956), but let's not be too hasty. Because judging by the way it looks, this Nomad wasn't in very good condition before it lost its roof. Granted, that didn't change much after the conversion either, but I'll admit it's an interesting take on what seems to be a junkyard-found Nomad.
And the fact that it looks like it's in serious need of a restoration is not the only issue here. It also needs an engine and a transmission. According to the seller, it used to have a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Chrysler V8 engine and an automatic gearbox at some point, but the combo has been removed a long time ago. So it's basically a canvas for a cool and unique project.
The ad also suggests that the vehicle will be road-worthy once it gets a powertrain, but I'd say it requires further investigation. Because while it may seem to be in one piece, the floors look a bit crusty. Oh, and it doesn't have door panels, and the seats may need to be replaced, so keep that in mind if you're in the market for a Tri-Five with a bed.
This brings me to the price the seller is hoping to get for this gutted rat rod. Sold by eBay's "classiccarsofsc," the pickup comes with a $10,000 sticker. While that's a decent amount for a 1956 Nomad in solid condition, it's definitely too much for a project car like this. Even if it's based on "a very rare 1956 Bel Air Nomad station wagon," as the seller rushes to point out. On the flip side, there is a "make offer" option, so the seller is entertaining lower bids.
Pricing aside, this project would make for a cool and unique restomod (or rat rod) with a modern LS V8 under the hood and a refreshed interior. But I still can't decide on a name for it. Is this a Belamino or an El Nomadino?
