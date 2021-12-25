This Restomodded 1969 Ford Ranchero Is Cool by Default

Although it launched before the Chevrolet El Camino, the Ford Ranchero has always lived in the shadow of its archnemesis. But on this occasion, we’re covering a Ranchero that’s every bit as cool as an Elky, if not cooler.
For the 1969 model year, the Blue Oval introduced the Rio Grande package in Grabber exterior colors that included Wimbledon White, Poppy Red, and Calypso Coral. This particular example features a different shade of white and a plethora of bits and pieces that came standard with the Rio Grande.
The most obvious of them all is the 351-branded scoop, followed by the glossy stripe and vinyl roof. The racing-style mirrors, matte-finish wipers, tinted greenhouse with stainless trim, and polished handles bring the point home, along with the subtle markers, dynamic taillights, and painted bed.
Gifted with Hot Wheels badges on the front fenders, tailgate, and glovebox door, the customized truck rolls on Magnum 500 replicas with the bull insignia. Mounted with 245/45 R17 and 275/40R17 Yokohama AVID Ascend GTs, the coupe utility features an upgraded suspension that cages RRS power steering in a tubular front clip from Total Control Products. Stopping power comes courtesy of six-piston calipers up front and drums out back.
Stroked to 393 cubic inches (6.4 liters), the Windsor V8 hiding under the hood is rocking MSD Atomic electronic fuel injection under a JEGS Batwing air cleaner. Dinosaur juice is channeled to the cylinders through CNC-ported Air Flow Research heads that flaunt Ford Racing covers, aluminum roller rockers over a flat-tappet cam, hardened pushrods, and solid lifters. Eagle stroker components, MSD wires and coils, a billet distributor, and performance headers from Herman are featured as well.
A three-speed automatic transmission in the guise of a C4 with a billet servo, TCI valve body, and TCI torque converter is tasked with channeling the power to the 9.0-inch rear axle via a custom driveshaft. A Torsen differential with a 3.50 ratio sums up the driveline of this amazing truck.
Fully sorted on the inside as well, the car shows 11,093 miles (17,852 kilometers) on the white-faced speedo with a built-in digital odo. Offered by RK Motors Charlotte in North Carolina, the Ranchero in the following video is listed for $44,900 or $404 every month with 20 percent down.
