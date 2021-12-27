1968 Chevrolet El Camino With Camaro LT1 Engine Swap Is Looking for a New Owner

Redesigned for the 1968 model year, the Elky was originally offered with anything from a straight-six lump to a big-block V8. This particular example of the breed is rocking the small-block engine from a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro pony car, along with the Hydra-Matic 10L80 box.
Acquired by the seller in December 2018 and subsequently refurbished in blue paint by TLC Auto Body over a black interior by JC’s Upholstery, this amazing restomod is also rocking high-gloss Koa wood panels in the bed.
The 6.2-liter mill unleashes 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet (617 Nm) of torque completely stock, and this particular LT1 engine also flaunts a body-color intake manifold cover for extra visual drama. Billet hinges for the hood, a beefy aluminum radiator, a Ford 9.0-inch rear end, and performance-oriented suspension components from Hotchkis are featured as well.
Pictured on 17-inch American Racing wheels featuring black inserts, the retro-modern truck is mounted with 225/50 and 255/50 high-performance summer tires of the Nitto NT555 G2 variety. Capable of stopping on a dime thanks to power-assisted front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, the car is further equipped with a Gaylord’s Lids body-color bed cover, tinted glass, air conditioning, and dual exhaust outlets located just behind the rear tires.
LED taillights, bright-finished window surrounds, a cowl-induction hood, and vinyl-wrapped bucket seats are listed on the build sheet as well, along with suede-like visors and headliner, a backup camera, retro-style head unit, salt-and-pepper gray carpets, power windows, and Dakota Digital gauges.
The odometer currently shows just under 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers), which is nothing for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro’s direct-injected engine. The California title shows a 30,000-mile reading from December 2018, but as it’s often the case with olden vehicles, total mileage remains unknown.
Offered with a clean title in the seller’s name, tons of refurbishment and service records, and no rust on the frame or bodywork, this Elky currently stands on a $20k bid on Bring a Trailer with eight days left on the ticker.
