Toilet and Fireplace in a Teardrop Camper!? Luna Does It for a Tad Over $21K

Well, this just may be a perfect world we're living in; it's all about perspective, if you ask me. But, I recently found out about a teardrop trailer that is built like one serious machine, all the while holding true to teardrop trailer principles and starting off with an MSRP of 21,350 USD (18,851 EUR at current exchange rates).
That alone should have gotten your attention regarding the Luna teardrop trailer from inTech RV. You've heard of this team before on autoevolution as we've featured a number of their works, but Luna is this crew's spin on a teardrop camper. You already know the price for this machine; it's now time to see what you're paying for.
Just to make things clear, inTech offers two packages for Luna, Base, and Rover, Rover being a more off-road inclined unit and slightly more equipped. But, to make things easier to understand, I'll stick to the Base package.
a strong base upon which to build upon once pulled off. From there, inTech uses fiberglass for the skins and a one-piece fiberglass roof. All that's then set on a Dexter Torsion axle with ST205/75R15 Tires on aluminum wheels.
Overall, Luna comes in with a dry weight between 1,775 lbs (805 kg) and 1,850 lbs (839 kg), depending on the features included. With a GVWR of 2,200 lbs (998 kg), you can carry up to 425 lbs (193 kg) of cargo. 270 lbs (122 kg) of tongue weight will be applied to your vehicle. With that, you'll be towing along a trailer that's 186 in (4.72 m) long and 94 in (2.4 m) wide. Inside, 54 in (1.37 m) of height is all you'll have available. It is a teardrop trailer, after all.
One thing I found rather neat about Luna is the interior. While the words "teardrop trailer" lead you to imagine a particular habitat, inTech surprises with a modern interior that is roomy, can serve as a sleeping and living space, and even has available options like a fireplace. Yes, your read that right, a fireplace.
either side of the camper, you'll find a 60 in (152 cm) by 80 in (203 cm) bed that can be shifted around to transform the interior into a lounge suitable for four people. A forward dinette with a table, under-seat storage, and a view outside is seen at the front of Luna.
Beyond that, the bedroom is completed from modular mattresses and backrests, all in reach of the entertainment center with Bluetooth stereo, speakers, and TV. This is also where the optional fireplace can be installed. A MaxxAir vent helps keep the air fresh, while an 8,000 BTU AC unit keeps things cool.
Now, one feature you'll rarely see in a teardrop camper is a toilet or shower room. While there's no designated shower room, the dinette I mentioned earlier can be equipped with an integrated cassette toilet. Not bad inTech, not bad at all.
As for the kitchen, in true teardrop style, it's found outside and at the rear of Luna. Plenty of storage for goods and utensils, a farmhouse sink with a faucet, a two-burner stove, and a 12-volt cooler are all part of this space. The possibility of a microwave is also available.
The story doesn't end there either. In truth, you can ask inTech to build your dream camper as long as you've got more cash. I'm sorry I brought this travel trailer up right after the holidays, but $21K shouldn't be too difficult to scrounge up until summer. Something to consider if you're looking for a teardrop camper.
