1959 Chevrolet El Camino Spent Decades in a Kentucky Barn, Ambitious Project

The El Camino adventure started in 1959 as a Bel Air and Biscayne mix supposed to compete against the Ranchero, and in many regards, Chevrolet’s new pickup ended up becoming a surprising nameplate.
In its first year on the market, the El Camino managed to sell nearly 22,250 units, therefore beating Ford’s model by a large margin (just a little over 14,000 Rancheros ended up finding an owner in 1959).
Just like the Bel Air, the El Camino could be ordered with either six-cylinder units or V8s, and the base configuration was the 235 (3.9-liter). The two V8s available in 1959 were the 283 (4.7-liter) and the 348 (5.7-liter), both also offered on the Bel Air and the Impala.
This 1959 El Camino no longer has an engine or a transmission, but this isn’t necessarily a problem anyway. Most people who attempt to restore an El Camino end up going for another and more powerful unit anyway, so the original powerplant missing isn’t necessarily something to make you walk away.
As for the reason why the engine and the transmission are gone now, eBay seller beaufordmay doesn’t provide any information on this front. However, what we do know is the El Camino spent decades in a barn in Kentucky, so it probably served as a donor for another project.
However, we’re being told the pickup is still very complete, which means that aside from the engine and the transmission, nothing big should be missing.
But on the other hand, this isn’t necessarily good news anyway. This El Camino requires major work in every single regard, including in terms of metal, so it’s without a doubt an ambitious project.
The good news is that an El Camino in such a challenging condition can’t be too expensive. And this one really isn’t, with the top bid currently at $1,500. However, a reserve is also in place.
