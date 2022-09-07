1987 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Is a Real Survivor, Comes With an Interesting Swap

A Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia could be an excellent choice for people looking to go camping, having all the necessary bits to jumpstart that van life. This 1987 example selling on Bring a Trailer is still a good choice, although it bears the marks of its battered life.
Volkswagen hasn’t managed to impress much since the times of the first generation Type 2, known as the Bus. But for some people, there’s nothing better than a Volkswagen van with Westfalia equipment. This explains why the Vanagon is more popular today than in the ’80s. Add to that the fact that you can buy one for a reasonable amount of money, a lot less actually than you would pay for a Type 2 T2 van.
This 1987 Vanagon Westfalia has its body scarred in many places, and rust can be seen all over, but it can still serve a good purpose when there’s a will. Despite appearances, it is still in good shape mechanically, and the camping equipment looks up to the task. Most importantly, it comes with an engine swap that provides more power than the original and is good enough to have passed the emission test in California at some point.
The van is finished in Flash Silver over a gray cloth interior. It comes with the usual pop-up roof, which was repaired during previous ownership. Although not much work was done to make it look more upmarket, it’s got Bilstein shocks and new LED headlights and taillights. The previous owner also installed stainless-steel brake lines and replaced the wheel bearings.
The same can be said for the air conditioning compressor and heater control valve in the rear cabin, which makes this Vanagon a good companion at campsites. The rear bench seat folds into a bed, and a secondary bunk bed can be deployed under the pop-up roof. The sink water pump, the propane tank, and the regulator were also replaced, another good point scored by this underrated Vanagon.
The 2.0-liter engine is said to come from a Volkswagen Jetta and was professionally installed using a Tiico kit. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transaxle. According to the seller, the transmission, clutch, and exhaust were replaced under previous ownership. The Westy is listed on Bring a Trailer, where people still debate whether it is a good buy or not. What do you think?
This 1987 Vanagon Westfalia has its body scarred in many places, and rust can be seen all over, but it can still serve a good purpose when there’s a will. Despite appearances, it is still in good shape mechanically, and the camping equipment looks up to the task. Most importantly, it comes with an engine swap that provides more power than the original and is good enough to have passed the emission test in California at some point.
The van is finished in Flash Silver over a gray cloth interior. It comes with the usual pop-up roof, which was repaired during previous ownership. Although not much work was done to make it look more upmarket, it’s got Bilstein shocks and new LED headlights and taillights. The previous owner also installed stainless-steel brake lines and replaced the wheel bearings.
The same can be said for the air conditioning compressor and heater control valve in the rear cabin, which makes this Vanagon a good companion at campsites. The rear bench seat folds into a bed, and a secondary bunk bed can be deployed under the pop-up roof. The sink water pump, the propane tank, and the regulator were also replaced, another good point scored by this underrated Vanagon.
The 2.0-liter engine is said to come from a Volkswagen Jetta and was professionally installed using a Tiico kit. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transaxle. According to the seller, the transmission, clutch, and exhaust were replaced under previous ownership. The Westy is listed on Bring a Trailer, where people still debate whether it is a good buy or not. What do you think?