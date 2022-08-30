Can't Afford a 1955–1957 Chevrolet Nomad? These Wagons Are Cheaper and Just As Hot

But as the Tri-Five became an icon of the 1950s, the rare Nomad became a desirable and expensive classic. Granted, the two-door wagon is not impossible to find. Some of them are, unfortunately, rotting away in junkyards. But the Nomads that have been restored cost notably more than most mid-1950s classics.
The average Nomad value has gone north of $60,000 in recent years, but some restored examples have changed hands for more than $100,000 at public auctions.
Are these six-figure stickers keeping the Nomad out of your reach? Well, I got five two-door wagon alternatives from the era that are just as hot.
Pontiac Safari - Part of the Star Chief lineup, the first-generation Safari was produced from 1955 to 1957, just like the original Nomad. Fitted with a Chieftain front fascia and unique taillights, the Safari served as the flagship Pontiac station wagon and was, at the time, the company's most expensive vehicle.
Ford Parklane - The company's take on the premium two-door wagon market, the Parklane arrived in 1956. Combining the body of the two-door Ranch Wagon and the fancy trim elements of the Fairlane, it was available with a 292-cubic-inch V8 good for 200 horsepower.
The nameplate didn't survive beyond 1956, but that's only because Ford redesigned its full-size car for 1957. The Parklane was then replaced by the Del Rio.
Ford's wagon outsold the Nomad by nearly two to one with 15,186 units built. Come 2022 and the stylish wagon is notably more affordable than its Chevy counterpart, with restored examples selling for less than $30,000 on average.
Plymouth Suburban isn't a premium sedan. But it looks quite fetching thanks to the company's stylish design language from the era. Sharing its looks with the Fury, the 1957 version is particularly beautiful and will stand out next to a Nomad.
And needless to say, they're far more affordable at around $30,000 in Excellent condition and about $45K in Concours-ready shape.
Mercury Voyager - The Voyager was born in 1957 when Mercury created a separate model line for wagons. While it wasn't the range-topping model, a position given to the wood-grained Colony Park, the Voyager was the fanciest wagon available in a two-door layout.
Just as stylish as the impressive Turnpike Cruiser, the Voyager was more potent than the Nomad thanks to an optional 368-cubic-inch (6.0-liter) V8 good for 290 horsepower.
The Voyager is quite rare though, with only 2,283 two-door models sold in 1957 and just 568 examples produced in 1958. They rarely come up for sale and usually cost more than $50,000, but they remain more affordable than most Nomads, despite being rarer and better equipped.
Chevrolet 210 Handyman - The Nomad wasn't the only two-door wagon in Chevrolet's lineup during the Tri-Five era. The company also offered the Handyman.
It was available as a bare-bones 150 model and as a mid-range 210 offering. While not as fancy as the Nomad as far as features and trim go, the 210 Handyman looks just as cool and costs a lot less.
If you're looking for something else entirely, these aren't the only two-door wagons produced in the mid-1950s. Studebaker alone had three of them, including the Scotsman, Conestoga, and the President Wagon. Which one would you choose as an alternative to the 1955-1957 Chevy Nomad? Let me know in the comments.
