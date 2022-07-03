1956 Chevrolet 210 Spent Decades in a Barn, Hides Mysterious V8 Under the Hood

When it comes to Tri-Five Chevrolets, the Bel Air stands out as the most desirable and expensive trim level. Then we have the 210 and the 150, which rarely get the attention they deserve.
As the entry-level version with no fancy appointments to brag about, the 150 is perhaps the most common Tri-Five in any junkyard. But the mid-range 210 comes pretty close, as Tri-Five enthusiasts tend to focus on the Bel Air. Especially the Sport Coupe and the rare Nomad wagon.
And that's a shame, really, because both the 150 and the 210 are just as beautiful as their Bel Air counterparts. Sure, the 150 is a rather spartan alternative, but the 210 isn't far off in terms of chrome trim and convenience features.
Of course, Tri-Five trends will never change, and the Bel Air will always get more time into the spotlight, but the 210 remains a solid alternative. Especially if you're into hot rods or restomods. If you're looking for a place to start, this 1956 210 is looking for a new home.
As you might have already guessed, this Tri-Five spent quite a lot of time in a barn. The story goes that the current owner bought it almost two decades ago as a project car. This means we're probably looking at a classic that sat for at least 30 years.
Anyway, he was planning on putting it back on the road, but life got in the way, and he didn't do much beyond fixing the floors and the rocker panels. But the 210 appears to be in solid condition apart from the front fenders, which were likely sourced from another Tri-Five.
The interior needs a lot of work too. The upholstery on the front bench is worn out, and at least one door panel is missing. Unfortunately, the ad doesn't include too many photos, so this 210 requires a detailed talk with the owner.
But there's an even bigger mystery under the hood. While the VIN suggests this 210 came with a 265-cubic-inch (4.3-liter) V8 under the hood, the original mill is no longer there. According to the ad, it's been replaced with a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) small-block from the 1970s, but that's all the info we get.
If my memory serves me right, Chevrolet rolled out about eight different versions of the 350 LS in the 1970s, so it's difficult to identify it in the absence of proper information or photos.
Is it the LT-1 that pumped 370 horsepower in the Corvette in the early 1970s, or is it the L48 that delivered only 180 horses in the mid-1970s? I can't provide an answer, but it's definitely worth checking out because, who knows, there might be a nice surprise under that worn-out hood.
Located in a barn in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, the 210 is being auctioned off by eBay seller "bretsnyde-4." The opening bid of $5,000 is still up for grabs with a little more than two days to go. Yes, it's a bit expensive, but maybe the owner is willing to drop the price if no one bids on it. If that happens, it could be a bargain for a solid restomod base.
And that's a shame, really, because both the 150 and the 210 are just as beautiful as their Bel Air counterparts. Sure, the 150 is a rather spartan alternative, but the 210 isn't far off in terms of chrome trim and convenience features.
Of course, Tri-Five trends will never change, and the Bel Air will always get more time into the spotlight, but the 210 remains a solid alternative. Especially if you're into hot rods or restomods. If you're looking for a place to start, this 1956 210 is looking for a new home.
As you might have already guessed, this Tri-Five spent quite a lot of time in a barn. The story goes that the current owner bought it almost two decades ago as a project car. This means we're probably looking at a classic that sat for at least 30 years.
Anyway, he was planning on putting it back on the road, but life got in the way, and he didn't do much beyond fixing the floors and the rocker panels. But the 210 appears to be in solid condition apart from the front fenders, which were likely sourced from another Tri-Five.
The interior needs a lot of work too. The upholstery on the front bench is worn out, and at least one door panel is missing. Unfortunately, the ad doesn't include too many photos, so this 210 requires a detailed talk with the owner.
But there's an even bigger mystery under the hood. While the VIN suggests this 210 came with a 265-cubic-inch (4.3-liter) V8 under the hood, the original mill is no longer there. According to the ad, it's been replaced with a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) small-block from the 1970s, but that's all the info we get.
If my memory serves me right, Chevrolet rolled out about eight different versions of the 350 LS in the 1970s, so it's difficult to identify it in the absence of proper information or photos.
Is it the LT-1 that pumped 370 horsepower in the Corvette in the early 1970s, or is it the L48 that delivered only 180 horses in the mid-1970s? I can't provide an answer, but it's definitely worth checking out because, who knows, there might be a nice surprise under that worn-out hood.
Located in a barn in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, the 210 is being auctioned off by eBay seller "bretsnyde-4." The opening bid of $5,000 is still up for grabs with a little more than two days to go. Yes, it's a bit expensive, but maybe the owner is willing to drop the price if no one bids on it. If that happens, it could be a bargain for a solid restomod base.