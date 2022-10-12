Next Year's BMWs Will Come With Single- and Multiplayer Video Games

BMW is pushing on with its desire to make the car cabin a much more pleasant place to sit in. Following in other automakers’ footsteps, the German brand is bringing a new form of entertainment that is guaranteed to help you pass time. Here’s what’s coming.
Playing video games in your vehicle is not something many people wanted. What most drivers desired was the ability to put on a movie or watch some clips on the Internet via the car’s infotainment display. Most automakers did not think about providing customers with such an option, albeit premium brands had some models that were able to play DVD movies. But this was not a priority or a necessity. Now, it’s very important for a very simple reason – EV charging times.
After Tesla debuted in-car video games with controls enabled via the car’s steering wheel, the center touchscreen, or a controller, other brands noticed. They understood that having wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, or simple Screen Mirroring was not enough. So, we now notice legacy automakers pushing for an overhaul of their hardware and software capabilities.
BMW partnered up with AirConsole to allow customers access to multiple games. The move will allow owners of the i4, the i7, the iX, and other iDrive 8-equipped cars to use the curved display as a gaming monitor. The games are shown only on the center screen, while the dashboard part remains unchanged. Moreover, not the entire screen area is filled by the video game.
The Bavarian marque says one or more players will be able to connect to the car’s infotainment with their phones and use their devices as controllers. All they need to do is input a number code or scan a QR code. This could allow other BMW owners sitting in their vehicles to join a gaming session while the EVs are charging. This feature might nurture the creation of new friendships among zero-tailpipe emission vehicle owners.
Lastly, BMW says the partnership with AirConsole will enable “games to be instantly delivered over-the-air and to control them using smartphones” starting next year. This indicates that an internet connection might be required to access the gaming feature.
After Tesla debuted in-car video games with controls enabled via the car’s steering wheel, the center touchscreen, or a controller, other brands noticed. They understood that having wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, or simple Screen Mirroring was not enough. So, we now notice legacy automakers pushing for an overhaul of their hardware and software capabilities.
BMW partnered up with AirConsole to allow customers access to multiple games. The move will allow owners of the i4, the i7, the iX, and other iDrive 8-equipped cars to use the curved display as a gaming monitor. The games are shown only on the center screen, while the dashboard part remains unchanged. Moreover, not the entire screen area is filled by the video game.
The Bavarian marque says one or more players will be able to connect to the car’s infotainment with their phones and use their devices as controllers. All they need to do is input a number code or scan a QR code. This could allow other BMW owners sitting in their vehicles to join a gaming session while the EVs are charging. This feature might nurture the creation of new friendships among zero-tailpipe emission vehicle owners.
Lastly, BMW says the partnership with AirConsole will enable “games to be instantly delivered over-the-air and to control them using smartphones” starting next year. This indicates that an internet connection might be required to access the gaming feature.