L96 Vortec 6000-Powered 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Flaunts Eight-Lug Axles

Offered between 1969 and 1991, the Chevrolet K5 Blazer is a proper body-on-frame rig that rolled out as a response to the first-generation Ford Bronco. General Motors offered plenty of six- and eight-cylinder engine options, including the 6.2-liter Detroit Diesel and 400-ci small block. The green-painted example we’re covering today levels up to the Vortec 6000 truck engine, reportedly sourced from a GMC Sierra HD.
Installed under previous ownership, the L96 is pretty similar to the LY6 it replaced. The main difference is flex-fuel capability. Originally rated at 360 horsepower and 380 pound-foot (515 Nm), this lump is complemented by a Top Street Performance Velocity intake, tubular headers, Chevrolet-script coil pack covers, a Hayden oil cooler, as well as a fabricated air intake.
A beefy aluminum radiator from Griffin keeps it cool, and power is channeled to the wheels by means of a 6Lxx automatic, namely the 6L90E. The New Process 205 twin-stick transfer case help this K5 Blazer off the beaten path, along with polished 17-inch alloy wheels mounted with 35-inch tires.
The eight-lug axles with manually-locking front hubs bring the point home, along with Bilstein shock absorbers and a lift kit. Power-assisted front disc brakes, a pair of drums in the rear, AMP Research side steps, polished exhaust outlets, chrome bumpers, a removable hard top, and power steering are featured, together with two keys and a clean title in the seller’s name.
Registered and located in Texas, chassis number CKE182S127948 sweetens the deal with Vintage Air climate control, Dakota Digital Instrumentation, Kenwood speakers connected to a vintage-looking stereo, beige vinyl upholstery with green plaid cloth inserts, and a Grant wood-rimmed steering wheel. The odometer shows 114 miles (183 kilometers) since the L96 was installed, of which approximately 4 were added by the current owner.
Previously sold on Bring a Trailer for $97,000 in October 2021, this rather tasteful restomod is currently going for $68,000 after six expressions of interest. The online auction will end Saturday, October 15th, at 9:10 pm.
