autoevolution
Car video reviews:
 

L96 Vortec 6000-Powered 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Flaunts Eight-Lug Axles

Home > News > Custom Cars
10 Oct 2022, 19:56 UTC ·
Offered between 1969 and 1991, the Chevrolet K5 Blazer is a proper body-on-frame rig that rolled out as a response to the first-generation Ford Bronco. General Motors offered plenty of six- and eight-cylinder engine options, including the 6.2-liter Detroit Diesel and 400-ci small block. The green-painted example we’re covering today levels up to the Vortec 6000 truck engine, reportedly sourced from a GMC Sierra HD.
L96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer 31 photos
L96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 BlazerL96-Swapped 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer
Installed under previous ownership, the L96 is pretty similar to the LY6 it replaced. The main difference is flex-fuel capability. Originally rated at 360 horsepower and 380 pound-foot (515 Nm), this lump is complemented by a Top Street Performance Velocity intake, tubular headers, Chevrolet-script coil pack covers, a Hayden oil cooler, as well as a fabricated air intake.

A beefy aluminum radiator from Griffin keeps it cool, and power is channeled to the wheels by means of a 6Lxx automatic, namely the 6L90E. The New Process 205 twin-stick transfer case help this K5 Blazer off the beaten path, along with polished 17-inch alloy wheels mounted with 35-inch tires.

The eight-lug axles with manually-locking front hubs bring the point home, along with Bilstein shock absorbers and a lift kit. Power-assisted front disc brakes, a pair of drums in the rear, AMP Research side steps, polished exhaust outlets, chrome bumpers, a removable hard top, and power steering are featured, together with two keys and a clean title in the seller’s name.

Registered and located in Texas, chassis number CKE182S127948 sweetens the deal with Vintage Air climate control, Dakota Digital Instrumentation, Kenwood speakers connected to a vintage-looking stereo, beige vinyl upholstery with green plaid cloth inserts, and a Grant wood-rimmed steering wheel. The odometer shows 114 miles (183 kilometers) since the L96 was installed, of which approximately 4 were added by the current owner.

Previously sold on Bring a Trailer for $97,000 in October 2021, this rather tasteful restomod is currently going for $68,000 after six expressions of interest. The online auction will end Saturday, October 15th, at 9:10 pm.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer L96 chevrolet k5 blazer v8 Chevrolet Blazer restomod Chevrolet SUV
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories