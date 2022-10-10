Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive Custom Fleetside Is Coming Up, It's a Throwback to 1968

You'll meet all kinds of Hot Wheels collectors in this world, as this hobby goes beyond age, religion, income, or political views. I've met people that have thousands of diecast cars at home but don't even have a driver's license. And I've also met people with extensive collections in both the 1:64 scale and 1:1 scale. So it's to be expected that opinions will always be divided on any given topic.
On October 11, 2022, Mattel will be offering Red Line Club members the chance to purchase a new variant of the Custom Fleetside casting. If the name doesn't ring a bell, you're either too young or you haven't been in the game for too long.
The Custom Fleetside was first introduced in 1968, as part of the Sweet Sixteen line-up of diecast cars. They also call these "The Original 16", and some of these can be quite expensive and difficult to get by these days.
Looking at the Custom Fleetside, you might be able to tell that it's based on a Chevy El Camino and you'd be right. Because the designer of the original casting was Harry Bradley, and at the time, he was driving a tricked-out version of a 1964 El Camino.
The Custom Fleetside had 12 different versions for 1968, each with a different Spectraflame paint job. But they all had the same Redline wheels, which are now considered to be a classic feature. But if you'll ask most of the younger collectors, this design isn't at all appealing to them.
Hot Wheels has released two RLC-exclusive Spectraflame Pink models each year. We've seen 35 vehicles in this collection so far, and the Custom Fleetside is going to be the 36th one on the list.
While the casting has been retooled by Brendon Vetuskey in 2003, it does look quite similar to the original Sweet Sixteen version. If you don't mind the Neo-Classics Redline wheels, you might love the fact the opening tonneau cover that matches the roof.
We can at least appreciate the evolution of the blister-card art in recent years, and this item will also ship out in a Kar Keepers clamshell case for extra added protection. If you don't have the heart to open and place it on display, at least Mattel has provided some detailed photos of it out and about. If you can keep it carded for 20 or 30 years, you might be able to make a profit off of it if it's in perfect shape.
As you'd expect, there's a limit of a maximum of two units per customer, and the price is set at $28 each. Red Line Club members will be able to purchase this tomorrow, at 9 AM PT. Somehow, we don't think this model will create the mass hysteria that the R34 GT-R did.
So you might be able to get on even in the upcoming days. If you manage to get the Pink Blown Delivery casting earlier this year, then you've got a good starting point to collect all the Pink Edition models. But don't be shocked if you will end up spending as much as $10,000 to get there.
