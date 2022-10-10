Popular Vlogger C.J.'s Colorful $2M Car Collection Has Almost All Colors of the Rainbow

There are a lot of people out there who became famous after following their hobbies. In CJ_on_32s’ case, cars are his passion, and the more, the merrier. And as of 2022, he owns a custom $2 million car collection that has all colors of the rainbow, minus a few shades.
The popular vlogger CJ_on_32s has posted an extended, almost one-hour-long video on his YouTube channel, giving a tour of his colorful cars. C.J. revealed that he does a clip of his entire collection almost every year. And he took the time to show and talk about all the cars he's bought and which are his favorites.
All his cars are custom painted, and almost all of them have custom aftermarket wheels from Forgiatos. There are just two exceptions: one is a blue 2022 Cadillac CT5 V Blackwing, for which he already ordered new wheels, of course, from Forgiato. The other exception is a blue-green 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which rides on Corleone Forged wheels. He added about this one that it is “heavily, heaving modified.”
Some of his other colorful rides include a blue 2021 Cadillac Escalade, a yellow 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat which has a burgundy interior, an orange 2020 Lamborghini Urus, a recently-painted green 2021 McLaren 720S, and a yellow 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, which he says it’s "still my favorite car of the cars that I own. I just think this one's irreplaceable."
He does own some regular painted cars, like his gray 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, a black 2021 RAM 3500 Heavy Duty he doesn't drive much, a white 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and a pearl white 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, which comes with rose gold accents and wheels.
After C.J. gives a short tour of the entire collection, his friend Jerry takes over, giving a thorough look at each vehicle and its interior, which you can see attached below. The full tour starts after the 21-minute mark.
At this point, the only colors of the rainbow missing from his collection are red, violet, and indigo. But we’re not worried, given his pace, he might add three new ones in just one month.
