1970 Chevrolet Chevelle in Nardo Gray Is the New Meaning of Sinister

By definition, muscle cars are supposed to look, behave, and feel mean. They are supposed to be all that even in the stock form, but expectations are even higher when we’re talking about custom builds. Granted, not all such projects achieve this goal, but there can be little doubt this here 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle does.
What you’re looking at is a car described as a pro-touring build. It was put together by an unnamed crew, and it’s presently listed for sale by Barrett-Jackson during its Houston, Texas auction later this month.
Although we’re used to seeing sinister-looking muscle cars in modified form, this one definitely puts a new spin on the word, and it’s mostly due to the Nardo Gray paint spread all across the body, matched by black SS-style stripes on the hood and the rear decklid and completely black wheels, front grille, and even door handles and side mirrors.
The dark beauty of the car’s exterior extends inside as well, where once the doors are open black seats are the first that come into view. Although looking just as you’d expect from a classic Chevelle, the car is as modern as they get: the dashboard holds Dakota Digital LED gauges, there are USB charge ports and an Autosound stereo system with aux connection and JBL speakers, and billet everything: door handles, window cranks, pedals, and gear shifter.
With all that in mind, it’s easy to understand why the car looks aggressive. Most importantly though, it should also behave as such, thanks to the rebuilt 350ci (5.7-liter) engine fitted under the hood, and tied to an automatic transmission. The undisclosed amount of power the engine gives out is easily handled by the car thanks to the upgraded suspension system, Wilwood power brakes, and 20-inch wheels.
The Nardo Gray 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is selling later this month with no reserve, and no mention is made as to how much the owner expects to fetch for it.
Although we’re used to seeing sinister-looking muscle cars in modified form, this one definitely puts a new spin on the word, and it’s mostly due to the Nardo Gray paint spread all across the body, matched by black SS-style stripes on the hood and the rear decklid and completely black wheels, front grille, and even door handles and side mirrors.
The dark beauty of the car’s exterior extends inside as well, where once the doors are open black seats are the first that come into view. Although looking just as you’d expect from a classic Chevelle, the car is as modern as they get: the dashboard holds Dakota Digital LED gauges, there are USB charge ports and an Autosound stereo system with aux connection and JBL speakers, and billet everything: door handles, window cranks, pedals, and gear shifter.
With all that in mind, it’s easy to understand why the car looks aggressive. Most importantly though, it should also behave as such, thanks to the rebuilt 350ci (5.7-liter) engine fitted under the hood, and tied to an automatic transmission. The undisclosed amount of power the engine gives out is easily handled by the car thanks to the upgraded suspension system, Wilwood power brakes, and 20-inch wheels.
The Nardo Gray 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is selling later this month with no reserve, and no mention is made as to how much the owner expects to fetch for it.