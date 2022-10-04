Pro Touring 1955 Ford F-100 Is Today’s Dose of Fat, Custom Pickup Truck

As it happens with all events of this kind, the upcoming Barrett-Jackson auction taking place later this month in Houston, Texas, is a treasure trove filled with incredible vehicles. Like we usually do, we try to handpick the best of them and bring them under the spotlight before the first hammer falls.
Today’s Houston auction treat comes in the form of a fat-looking, custom-made 1955 Ford F-100. The truck was born, like many of its kind, in the early years of Ford’s immensely successful F-Series. A 1955 production year would make the half-ton part of the second generation.
In its current form though, it looks nothing like the stock way in which these trucks rolled off the Ford factory gates. It does, however, look like most trucks of its family do after they’ve gone through some customization process.
In this case, that process took place no more than 1,700 miles (2,700 km) ago. The truck is now described as a pro touring machine, although not that many details about what make it so have been provided.
Wrapped in a Silver Metallic color that makes it look extremely cold to the touch, the F-100 sports a completely overhauled body, massaged into being fatter than it used to be, and slammed over a reworked interior.
The body also hides up front a 5.3-liter Vortec fuel-injected V8 engine of undisclosed capabilities, working with the help of a three-speed automatic transmission. The engine’s power is sent to the road by means of five-spoke chrome wheels, behind which power disc brakes have been fitted.
Like all other vehicles being sold this month in Houston, this pro touring 1955 Ford F-100 is listed as going with no reserve, meaning it will land in the hands of who offers the most, no matter how much that is. We have no estimate as to how much the owner expects to fetch for it.
