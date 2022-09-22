1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Proudly Wears SS Badges, Hardcore Pro-Touring Mods

Despite having exited the market some 45 years ago, the Chevrolet Chevelle is perhaps more in the news today than it was back in the day when it was of the carmaker’s most popular models. This is owed to both the many examples that pop up on the market in horrible, barn find form, and the restored, customized and otherwise modified ones that are the stars of auctions across America.
As you might know by now, September is V8 Month here on autoevolution, and since both the V8 and the Chevelle are as American as they get, we’ve seen quite the number of them displayed for all of us to see. But September is far from over, and so is our coverage of the iconic nameplate.
Today’s V8-powered Chevelle beauty comes all the way from 1972, the last year of the moniker’s second generation. And it is so heavily modified, mechanically speaking, that’ll probably be the talk of the crowd during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston, Texas, in October, when it’s scheduled to go under the hammer.
Painted in Burnt Orange Metallic with two black SS-style stripes running from front to back, the car is a true monster in heart and limbs.
The imposing, no-nonsense hood hides a monster of a powerplant, in the form of a crate 6.0-liter V8. We’re not told the amount of power it is capable of developing, but just read the following components and traits that went into it, and you’ll get a general idea: aluminum heads, hydraulic roller camshaft, hypereutectic pistons, high rise intake, long tube headers, 4-barrel carburetor.
The engine runs with the help of a 3-speed automatic transmission and breathes out through a Flowmaster dual exhaust system.
Chevelle, but one wearing a long list of potent pro-touring hardware. The list includes tubular A-arms up front and boxed trailing arms in the rear, sway bars on both ends, adjustable coilovers, and 4-wheel power disc brakes.
Whereas the exterior of the car is an altar to Chevrolet’s SS breed, the interior comes in black everything, from the bucket seats and door panels to the floor mats and dashboard. This last bit holds Dakota Digital VHX gauges up top, and an iPad-controlled Bluetooth stereo system further down and to the center.
The sound system continues into the trunk with a Rockford Fosgate subwoofer and amplifier, while back inside travelers can enjoy the comfort of cup holders and USB charging ports.
Propped on staggered black Foose Legend wheels, the pro-touring 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle shows 7,000 miles (11,265 km) of use since work on it was completed. It is selling in October with no reserve and no mention of how much the current owner expects to fetch for it.
