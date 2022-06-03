770 HP 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Shows What Can Happen to Lucky Barn Finds

At the end of June, a major car auction is set to take place in Las Vegas. As usual when it comes to such mammoth events, hundreds of cars will go under the hammer, trying to satisfy every dream and desire of both sellers and buyers.
Believe it or not, auctions are also places where barn finds find their long lost glory, as they resurface restored, customized, or otherwise modified, at times to such a degree that one could never tell they were once closer to the crusher than to the auction block.
If you’ve been watching our coverage of barn finds, then you might have noticed that this segment is flooded by two Chevrolet models, the Impala and Chevelle. Most of them will sell, some will be restored and head the auction block way, while others will still make it to the crusher.
We do not know if the 1969 Chevelle we have here started its second life as a barn find, but chances are it was in a similar condition at least. Now, it’s a brand new monster, here to show abandoned cars that not all hope is lost, and if the right crew comes along, a more glorious future awaits.
Wrapped in PPG Black and riding on Avant Garde wheels, the Chevelle rocks a ton of resto-mod modifications. The list starts with the BluePrint LS engine fitted under the hood, 427ci (7.0-liter) in displacement and beefed up with a Magnuson supercharger to reach 770 horsepower. They are all controlled by means of an automatic transmission, and breathe through a custom exhaust system.
Underpinning the beast are a host of upgrades, including Hotchkis Sport Suspension with CPP Performance coilovers up front and Viking Performance ones at the rear, while stopping power is ensured by Wilwood hardware.
Inside, we get Nappa leather for comfort, but also a roll cage as a means for the car to tell its occupants it was meant for hardcore driving. The list of extras added here also includes a custom console with 4-USB charging ports, Dakota Digital gauges, and a Pioneer touchscreen sound system backed by PBX speakers and an Image Dynamics 10-inch subwoofer.
This Chevelle is going under the Barrett-Jackson hammer at the end of the month with no reserve and no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch.
If you’ve been watching our coverage of barn finds, then you might have noticed that this segment is flooded by two Chevrolet models, the Impala and Chevelle. Most of them will sell, some will be restored and head the auction block way, while others will still make it to the crusher.
We do not know if the 1969 Chevelle we have here started its second life as a barn find, but chances are it was in a similar condition at least. Now, it’s a brand new monster, here to show abandoned cars that not all hope is lost, and if the right crew comes along, a more glorious future awaits.
Wrapped in PPG Black and riding on Avant Garde wheels, the Chevelle rocks a ton of resto-mod modifications. The list starts with the BluePrint LS engine fitted under the hood, 427ci (7.0-liter) in displacement and beefed up with a Magnuson supercharger to reach 770 horsepower. They are all controlled by means of an automatic transmission, and breathe through a custom exhaust system.
Underpinning the beast are a host of upgrades, including Hotchkis Sport Suspension with CPP Performance coilovers up front and Viking Performance ones at the rear, while stopping power is ensured by Wilwood hardware.
Inside, we get Nappa leather for comfort, but also a roll cage as a means for the car to tell its occupants it was meant for hardcore driving. The list of extras added here also includes a custom console with 4-USB charging ports, Dakota Digital gauges, and a Pioneer touchscreen sound system backed by PBX speakers and an Image Dynamics 10-inch subwoofer.
This Chevelle is going under the Barrett-Jackson hammer at the end of the month with no reserve and no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch.