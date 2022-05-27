1965 Ford Mustang Tenacious Has a Hole in Its Hood, There’s a Coyote Sticking Out

There are some cars in this world that will never get old, as people will probably never get tired of seeing the likes of the Corvette, Mustang, or Camaro, no matter in what shape they come.
Auctions being held all year long throughout America are the perfect opportunities for these incredible machines to come to light. Whether they present themselves as all-original rides or come modified by more or less talented hands, these cars almost always sell with a profit for the ones parting ways with them.
At the end of June, smack down in the middle of the hot summer ahead, auction house Barrett-Jackson is going to Las Vegas, where it will try to move an impressive lineup of automobiles. Among them, obviously, tons of Vettes, Mustangs and Camaros.
Given how the event is still a month away, we’re only now beginning to scratch the surface to see what that lineup has to offer, but we’ve already dug up a Corvette, and now this here Mustang, mostly white over red, and with quite the attitude.
Put together by an undisclosed shop, the Mustang has been carefully crafted to remain true to its original lines, but to boast impressive and more modern hardware.
The five-spoke Boyd Coddington wheels fitted on the car are spun by the power coming from a 5.0-liter Coyote engine paired to a 6-speed manual transmission, and capable of developing 460 hp.
The white body of the car sits on a Scott’s chassis and is embellished by Kindig-it door handles, Ringbrothers hood pins, and taillight bezels. But one of the thing’s most interesting features, on the outside at least, is the cutout hood fitted up front, barely covering the Coyote and allowing the powerplant to be displayed in (almost) all its glory.
Inside, the Mustang is all red and leather, and boasts a Boyd Coddington steering wheel, a Memphis sound system, and Guard Dawg keyless entry and push-to-start. We have an eye-catching feature here as well, and it comes in the form of the swept-back rear bench.
This 1965 Ford Mustang, apparently named Tenacious, is for sale in Las Vegas with no reserve, and no mention of how much it is expected to fetch is made.
