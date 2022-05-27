Sleeper Ford Fairmont Drags Mustang, TT Camaro ZL1, Supra, Absolutely Destroys All

It’s just a thought exercise since they are all extinct now, but we could easily trace down the Ford Fairmont provenance, right along with the Fusion, Contour, and Tempo timeline.
Then, we would need to stop just ahead of the 1970 to 1977 Maverick line for the quick production of a compact car series that only lasted between the model years 1978 to 1983. Alas, just as the former received a new lease of life from Blue Oval head honchos, we feel the same should happen with the Fairmont nameplate. Even if that means it will need to morph into something else, just like the new unibody compact truck wonder. Anyway, until then, it is up to individuals to keep the spirit alive.
And, judging by the sometimes feisty and utterly quirky features presented by the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, the Fairmont love is alive and well, at least as far as quarter-mile dragstrip apparitions are concerned. So, after we previously noticed a 1978 Fairmont wagon that went down the turbocharged LS route, now it is time for traditional sedan action.
The latest video (embedded below, uploaded on May 27th, 2022) is centered around an unassuming, bruised, and battered (note the rear ding!) 1980s sedan. It is a four-door Ford Fairmont that was humorously dubbed “Taco Time.” Though – beware – that is all a ruse, as you are going to lose the salsa in a moment if you use this means of transportation. Yes, you guessed it, we are dealing with a feisty sleeper.
And his quarter-mile foes probably had no idea about that, at least at first. So, the initial skirmish – against an unsuspecting Toyota GR Supra – takes everyone by surprise in a full jaw-dropping manner, as this Fairmont blasts like a rocket off the starting line and takes the win with an 8.4s to 10.54s pass. Well, this was unexpected, but even as the foes get tougher, they were still blown out of their socks by this old-school wonder.
So, the absolute destruction continued with a turbo S197 Ford Mustang getting spanked at 8.5s versus 9.31s and a Stangkilr Productions twin-turbo Chevy Camaro ZL1 getting a different Blue Oval taste of loss by way of an 8.44s to 8.74s Fairmont victory…
