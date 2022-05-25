1966 Vanden Plas Limousine Was Fit for the Queen, Is Now for Sale at Auction

More on this:

1 The Poshest Electric Golf Buggy in the World, the Queen Mobile, Makes Public Debut

2 Royal Navy’s Wildcat Took Off Over 200 Times From a Warship’s Deck During Intensive Trials

3 Royal 1993 Rover Sterling 827 Up for Auction During the Queen's Jubilee

4 UK Gears up for a Historic Launch This Summer, the First of Its Kind from Western Europe

5 The Royal Navy’s Largest and Most Complex Underwater Beast Ever Soon to Emerge