1966 Vanden Plas Limousine Was Fit for the Queen, Is Now for Sale at Auction

If you ever had a desire to feel like Royalty, an interesting vehicle has just been listed for sale at auction. We cannot attest that you will feel like Royalty while inside, but it was built for the living image of monarchy in this world, and Queen Elizabeth II was chauffeured in this vehicle 56 years ago.
We are writing about a 1966 Vanden Plas Princess Limousine, which was commissioned by the Crown Agents in 1965. The vehicle was built at the Vanden Plas Works in Kingsbury, London, and was subsequently shipped to Jamaica, where it waited patiently for the Queen's visit, which took place in 1966.
Instead of being shipped back to the United Kingdom, the 1966 Vanden Plas, which has an inline-six-cylinder motor from an Austin, as well as it title, where it is described as a 1966 Austin, remained in Jamaica. The vehicle was kept by the Governor, General Sir Clifford Campbell, and was used as the official State limousine for the next Royal visits.
It is worth noting that the vehicle was previously restored by a company that specializes in British cars, and that it has even been repainted in its original black and grey color. The Austin unit comes with a Ford-sourced carburetor, and it sends power to a four-speed manual transmission. The unit has a special gear just for being in parades, which means that you just have three "normal" gears for regular driving.
While the shell, engine, and transmission are the same as they left the factory, the vehicle was upgraded to a 12V electrical system instead of the old 6V setup. Equipment included power steering, an electric fuel pump, front and rear air conditioning, and a sliding partition for the driver.
The chrome is all-new inside and out, but the gauges are all original, while the wood has been refinished. The leather is all-new, but it features the same color combination as the original. This vehicle is set to go under the hammer in the company's Las Vegas event, which takes place between June 30, and July 2, 2022.
Lot 686, as it is referred to by Barrett-Jackson, is for sale at no reserve, and it might make a great addition to someone's collection. It is worth noting that the buyer will also get a copy of the British Motor Industries Heritage Trust production trace certificate, as well as a letter from Buckingham Palace, along with the built sheet and the Bill of Landing from Jamaica to the United States of America.
