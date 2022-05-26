Extremely Rare 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake Put Up for Auction

The Shelby GT 500 Super Snake is one of the most coveted cars ever made. And that’s because it is ultra rare and only one was ever built by muscle car legend Carroll Shelby.
Ten more were made by Shelby American in 2018 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Super Snake, so chances to become the lucky owner of such a car are extremely slim, especially since collectors would hardly let go if they got their hands on one.
The rare Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Super Snake, built by Shelby American, is no 3 of ten and will go under the hammer on Saturday, May 28, when the 4th edition of the Northwest Collector Car Auction is set to take place in Pasco, Washington.
With a Wimbleton White body, complemented by a GT500 side stripe and Guardsman blue Super Snake stripes, the muscle car looks elegant and refined. The exterior is made complete by 17″ Shelby aluminum wheels and radial tires.
The Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake is powered by a big block 427 FE 468 cubic-inch all-aluminum V8 engine that delivers 550 horsepower. Other technical specs include top loader 4-speed manual, an aluminum driveshaft, 4-wheel disc brakes, and 9-inch Ford positraction rear end.
Full documentation, including a Marti report, build sheet, certificate of authenticity, and pre-delivery service sheet are all readily available for this model.
Bids on this Shelby model have already surpassed the quarter million dollars mark and aren’t likely to slow down before the live auction. The original set the bar pretty high at $2.2 million in 2019.
Besides the Shelby, the upcoming Collector Car Auction will feature a wide selection of vehicles for any collector’s dreams. There will be original cars, restomods, fully restored, and one-of-a-kind models, such as a 1969 Camaro, a 2021Yenko Camaro, a 1965 International Scout 80 Hardtop, a 1967 Chevrolet Nova, a 1936 Ford Humpback, and more.
The rare Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Super Snake, built by Shelby American, is no 3 of ten and will go under the hammer on Saturday, May 28, when the 4th edition of the Northwest Collector Car Auction is set to take place in Pasco, Washington.
With a Wimbleton White body, complemented by a GT500 side stripe and Guardsman blue Super Snake stripes, the muscle car looks elegant and refined. The exterior is made complete by 17″ Shelby aluminum wheels and radial tires.
The Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake is powered by a big block 427 FE 468 cubic-inch all-aluminum V8 engine that delivers 550 horsepower. Other technical specs include top loader 4-speed manual, an aluminum driveshaft, 4-wheel disc brakes, and 9-inch Ford positraction rear end.
Full documentation, including a Marti report, build sheet, certificate of authenticity, and pre-delivery service sheet are all readily available for this model.
Bids on this Shelby model have already surpassed the quarter million dollars mark and aren’t likely to slow down before the live auction. The original set the bar pretty high at $2.2 million in 2019.
Besides the Shelby, the upcoming Collector Car Auction will feature a wide selection of vehicles for any collector’s dreams. There will be original cars, restomods, fully restored, and one-of-a-kind models, such as a 1969 Camaro, a 2021Yenko Camaro, a 1965 International Scout 80 Hardtop, a 1967 Chevrolet Nova, a 1936 Ford Humpback, and more.